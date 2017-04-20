menu

The Salty Donut Collaborates With David and Isabela Grutman to Create a Unicorn Doughnut for Charity

Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
The Unicorn Donut is the Salty Donut's latest partnership with David and Isabella Grutman.EXPAND
The Unicorn Donut is the Salty Donut's latest partnership with David and Isabella Grutman.
Donna Irene Photography
A A

Brace yourself, Miami — the first-ever rainbow doughnut has arrived. The Salty Donut, the artisanal doughnut shop in Wynwood, created its most colorful flavor yet with 50 percent of all proceeds benefitting Style Saves, a charity by nightlife guru David Grutman and his wife Isabela.

Nicknamed the Unicorn Donut, the limited-edition offering will be available from Friday, April 21, through Friday, May 5. Nearly double the size and thickness of traditional Salty Donut flavors, a Unicorn Donut doesn't come cheap. Each one costs $10, nearly double to triple the price of other varieties.

"We really wanted to make a statement with this doughnut in every way," owner Amanda Pizarro says. "The doughnut itself is just so crazy, and we want the donation to be just as impactful."

Pizarro describes the Unicorn Donut as one of the brand's most labor-intensive doughnuts yet. The 24-hour brioche dough is hand-dyed, creating a green, blue, orange, red, and yellow rainbow. Then, it's infused with a homemade citrus marshmallow fluff, topped with a vanilla bean glaze, and homemade, hand-dyed marshmallow crisps.

David and Isabela Grutman making rainbow dough.EXPAND
David and Isabela Grutman making rainbow dough.
Donna Irene Photography

"When you're making a regular brioche dough, you put all the ingredients and make just one batch," Pizarro says. "But when you make this rainbow doughnut, you have to split up your batch into smaller micro-batches and hand-dye each one. Then you put it all together and roll it, so it takes a lot longer."

With Max Santiago, the Salty Donut's former star pastry chef, no longer with the company, Pizarro says the doughnut's creation was a group effort.

"We have an amazing team in the kitchen," she says. "And we have fallen in love with our company all over again. It's good to revisit what we've been doing for a year and a half and try to expand and get better. That's what the Unicorn Donut is."

As a partnership with the Grutmans, the doughnut will help fund Style Save's prom initiative, which hosts a dance for children who don't have the opportunity to attend their own. Unlike previous limited-edition doughnuts, there will be no cap on how many a customer can purchase.

Style Saves provides everything from clothing and shoes to school supplies and prescription eyewear to underprivileged kids across the world.

The Unicorn Donut will be available at the Salty Donut at 50 NW 23rd St., Miami, from Friday, April 21 through Friday, May 5.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Salty Donut
More Info
More Info

50 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-925-8126

saltydonut.com

