Rusty Pelican's Mother's Day Brunch Order Includes 25 Cases of Champagne and 4,000 Stone Crabs

Mother's Day is only a couple of days away, and the Rusty Pelican is in the midst of preparing for its busiest brunch of the year.

With 1,800 reservations already in the books for brunch and 500 for dinner, the restaurant will be operating at peak capacity this Sunday. Pallava Goenka, regional managing director for the Pelican's parent company, Specialty Restaurants Corporation, says that although New Year's Eve has a higher ticket item, Mother's Day is the most popular — and lucrative — meal of the year for the Key Biscayne icon. Goenka wouldn't share the restaurant's estimated revenue for the day, but because brunch is priced at $89 per adult and $35 per child, a simple math equation shows the Rusty Pelican stands to make a hefty six figures in one meal service.

Jim Pastor, eastern regional chef of Specialty Restaurants Corporation, oversees the kitchen and the massive planning that begins six months in advance. To help store supplies for the big day, a 26-foot refrigerated truck is wheeled in to hold anything that can be purchased in advance, including seven to ten kilos of caviar and eight cases each of butter and heavy cream. Twenty-five cases of champagne and 15 cases of orange juice are needed to ensure mimosas flow freely, and about 4,000 stone crabs will be offered.