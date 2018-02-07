Instagram Sensation the Naughty Fork Debuts Savory Bagel Doughnut at Honeybee

This Friday through next Sunday, Honeybee Doughnuts in South Miami will be stocked with Miami's newest savory doughnut. The salty treat is a collaboration between Instagram sensation the Naughty Fork and Honeybee owner Karen Muirhead.

Samantha Schnur, the 24-year-old behind the Instagram account, taste-tested various doughnut recipes to find a pleasant balance between sweet, savory, and salty, she says. After numerous visits to the Honeybee kitchen, Schnur and Muirhead settled on everything bagel minidoughnuts.

"When she does something, everybody pays attention," Muirhead says of Schnur

Priced at $4.75, each doughnut is lightly buttered, topped with house-made toasted everything-bagel seasoning, and sliced in half. Then a heap of scallion cream cheese is smeared inside with a rolled slice of smoked salmon and a pinch of chopped chives.

"I wanted to do something that Miami hasn't seen before," Schnur says. "And honestly, I'm obsessed with cream cheese and bagels, so I thought this was the perfect idea."

Schnur has worked with Honeybee for more than a year, photographing and filming the shop's doughnuts and hot chocolate to use as content for her Instagram page.

"I wanted to make this doughnut with someone who has been there since day one with me," Schnur says. "Karen and I work well together, and she's open to trying new things."

Honeybee, located near the Shops at Sunset Place, is known for a variety of doughnuts, from traditional glazed and double chocolate to dulce de leche, chocolate pecan, and guava and cheese. The shop also makes gluten-free and vegan varieties, as well as bite-size minis. This will be the shop's first savory item.

Though Honeybee's everything bagel doughnut is Schnur's first collaboration with a local food business, she's confident it won't be the last.

"I definitely want to keep doing this," she says. "This is just the start."

Honeybee Doughnuts. Friday, February 9, through Sunday, February 18, at 7388 Red Rd., South Miami; 786-773-2770; honeybeedoughnuts.com. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday.

