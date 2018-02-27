Museum of Ice Cream Extends Miami Beach Run Through April

The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), which was expected to close February 26, will extend its stay in Miami Beach through April 29. This marks the third extension for the pop-up, which was originally set to end its run January 31.

Despite the museum's sprinkle controversy — in which the City of Miami Beach fined MOIC for creating an environmental hazard — the attraction has been met with unwavering support and excitement. Tickets to the museum, which debuted in Miami Beach past December, were previously sold out. But last week, MOIC announced a special one-day opening Sunday, March 4, to benefit Style Saves, a charity by stylist Rachael Russell involving nightlife guru David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Rangel Grutman. The event quickly sold out.

This time, representatives for MOIC say this will be the absolute final extension in Miami.