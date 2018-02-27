Museum of Ice Cream Extends Miami Beach Run Through April

The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), which was expected to close February 26, will extend its stay in Miami Beach through April 29. This marks the third extension for the pop-up, which was originally set to end its run January 31.
Despite the museum's sprinkle controversy — in which the City of Miami Beach fined MOIC for creating an environmental hazard — the attraction has been met with unwavering support and excitement. Tickets to the museum, which debuted in Miami Beach past December, were previously sold out. But last week, MOIC announced a special one-day opening Sunday, March 4, to benefit Style Saves, a charity by stylist Rachael Russell involving nightlife guru David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Rangel Grutman. The event quickly sold out.
This time, representatives for MOIC say this will be the absolute final extension in Miami.
MOIC has welcomed upward of 100,000 visitors to taste, smell, touch, and photograph a collection of ice-cream paraphernalia. If you haven't had a chance to visit, the attraction is more comparable to an Instagram amusement park than a traditional museum. The installations aren't accompanied by much text, but there are numerous areas for photo ops, including access to iPads and photo booths. You probably won't walk away with any new knowledge, but you'll see enough sprinkles to last a lifetime (or fill a swimming pool).
Since its debut in New York City in 2016, the traveling exhibit has flooded social media. So far, more than 100,000 posts have been captioned with the hashtag #MuseumOfIceCream.
With sold-out runs in other cities, the Museum of Ice Cream expects a similar turnout for its third extension in Miami Beach. Tickets for March 2 through April 29 will be available online only beginning Tuesday, February 27, for $38 each, which includes samplings from local ice-cream shops.
Museum of Ice Cream. Wednesday through Monday through Sunday, April 29, in the Faena District, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-258-0719; museumoficecream.com. Tickets cost $38 via museumoficecream.com/miami.
