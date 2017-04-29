The Five Most Interesting Restaurants to Open in Miami in April 2017
|
Cindy Lou's Cookies is now open in Little River.
Courtesy of Cindy Kruse
Miami saw many interesting restaurants and eateries open in April 2017.
From a new brewery to a proper deli to a place to get freshly baked cookies, here are the tastiest new places to check out.
|
The Tank Brewing Company's taproom offers beer and cigars.
Courtesy of Republica
The Tank Brewing Co. Opens Taproom
The Tank Brewing Co. taproom opened this week, making the craft brewery the latest in Miami to pour beers onsite for the public.
|
Courtesy of Pubbelly
Pubbelly Sushi Opens Grab-and-Go Market at Aventura Mall
Four months after opening Pubbelly Sushi inside Brickell City Centre, the boys are back with a fourth location and an updated concept: Pubbelly Sushi Market at Aventura Mall.
|
Every cookie is handmade by Kruse.
Courtesy of Cindy Kruse
Cindy Lou's Cookies Opens Shop in Little River With Plans for a Cookie Café
Miami's first artisanal cookie shop opened its first wholesale location today in Little River (7320 NE Second Ave., Miami). Though there are no tables or seats inside Cindy Lou's Cookies, the storefront welcomes walk-in customers.
|
Courtesy of Hank & Harry's
Hank & Harry's Returns a Proper Pastrami on Rye to Miami Beach
Years ago, Miami Beach reigned as South Florida's deli capital. Places such as Wolfie Cohen's, Pumperniks, and Juniors served traditional deli-style meals like corned beef on rye bread and bowls of warm matzah ball soup to thousands of customers. But as Miami's Jewish population moved north, most establishments shuttered.
|
Sushi Sake opens April 10 in downtown Miami.
Courtesy of Sushi Sake
Sushi Sake Opens on Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami
Local sushi restaurant chain Sushi Sake opened its 14th location Monday, April 10 in downtown Miami. Located across on Biscayne Boulevard across from the American Airlines Arena, the 3,500-square-foot space with an adjacent terrace is the largest Sushi Sake outpost yet.
