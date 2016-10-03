The Five Most Epic Desserts in Miami

EXPAND La Bomba brings the wow factor with its explosive flavors and presentation. Courtesy of Toro Toro

Miami isn’t just good at raising real-estate prices. The Magic City also happily raises the number on your waistline through a plenitude of dazzling desserts too good to pass up at the end — or beginning — of every meal.

But there are some sweet treats that stand taller than the rest. They're mind-blowing signature creations that can define a restaurant. From decadent chocolate spheres to classic carnival favorites, these five recipes are so over-the-top, so decadent, and so worth wearing stretchy pants that you won’t even notice the calories. So indulge!

End your meal with the chef's sweetest selections at Baoli.

5. Hangiri Golden Platter at Baoli

As an adult, you can splurge on dessert anytime you please without your parents watching your caloric intake or spending habits. Baoli lets you do both with its luxurious gourmet food menus, cocktail lists, and sinful desserts. Go wild with the Hangiri Golden Platter, priced at $95. The vibrant dessert smorgasbord will set you back a pretty penny, but rest assured you’re getting a selection of the finest exotic fruits and the sweetest treats — such as crème brûlée, matcha green tea tiramisu, and chocolate cake — handpicked by the chef. Don’t worry — no one will tell Mom.

This chocolate sphere of goodness is da bomb.

4. La Bomba at Toro Toro

With its dark-wood embellishments, fine selection of pan-Latin dishes, and top toque Richard Sandoval at the helm, Toro Toro is more than just your average dining destination. It’s a celebration of creative cuisine and spirits shared in good company. The party continues throughout each course and ends with a literal bang: La Bomba ($20 to $35 depending upon the size). After spreading a clear plastic sheet over your table, a server drops a chocolate sphere containing dulce de leche and strawberry ice creams, fresh berries, cream cheese mousse, almond cookie crumbs, and edible flowers, then drizzles caramel, berry and vanilla sauces over the chocolate shards and scattered contents. It's grand finale like no other.

