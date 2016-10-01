menu

The Five Most Anticipated Miami Restaurants Announced in September

Get Your Sunday Brunch on at These Five Miami Restaurants


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Five Most Anticipated Miami Restaurants Announced in September

Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Laine Doss
The Five Most Anticipated Miami Restaurants Announced in September
Courtesy of Velvet Creme
A A

It's safe to say that Miami had a rough summer. Between an insane heat index and the threat of Zika looming over Wynwood and South Beach, not many restaurants opened during our historical slow months. 

In September, however, Miami started to come back from its doldrums. Wynwood is alive and well, South Beach is bustling, and many restaurateurs announced plans to open establishments in Miami.

Related Stories

From a beloved wine bar expanding its scope and menu to a meat-free gastropub to Miami's first doughnut making a triumphant homecoming — here are the five most anticipated restaurants to announce their opening in September. 

BarMeli is moving into the former Michy's space.
BarMeli is moving into the former Michy's space.
Courtesy of BarMeli

5. Bar Meli to Take Over Former Michy's Space
The beloved wine bar by Liza Meli is moving from it's small 79 St. location inside a dark strip mall to a new home at the former Michy's space ( 6925 Biscayne Blvd.) Renamed, BarMeli 69 Restaurant & Wine Bar, it also boast an expanded menu, which will include more entrées in addition to the eatery's classic tapas items.

Porto Miami burger
Porto Miami burger
Courtesy of Soul Tavern

4. Soul Tavern, a Meat-Free Gastropub, to Open in Sunset Harbour
Like a traditional gastropub, Soul Tavern will be all about indulgent comfort food, excellent liquid refreshments, and a chill, comfortable atmosphere. But at this spiritually inspired spot, there's no meat on the menu. The eatery, set to open at 1801 West Ave. in South Beach's Sunset Harbour neighborhood this fall, will offer plant-based comfort food, craft beers, Chinese herbal elixirs, and cold-pressed juices.


In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >