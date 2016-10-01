The Five Most Anticipated Miami Restaurants Announced in September

Courtesy of Velvet Creme

It's safe to say that Miami had a rough summer. Between an insane heat index and the threat of Zika looming over Wynwood and South Beach, not many restaurants opened during our historical slow months.

In September, however, Miami started to come back from its doldrums. Wynwood is alive and well, South Beach is bustling, and many restaurateurs announced plans to open establishments in Miami.

From a beloved wine bar expanding its scope and menu to a meat-free gastropub to Miami's first doughnut making a triumphant homecoming — here are the five most anticipated restaurants to announce their opening in September.

5. Bar Meli to Take Over Former Michy's Space

The beloved wine bar by Liza Meli is moving from it's small 79 St. location inside a dark strip mall to a new home at the former Michy's space ( 6925 Biscayne Blvd.) Renamed, BarMeli 69 Restaurant & Wine Bar, it also boast an expanded menu, which will include more entrées in addition to the eatery's classic tapas items.

4. Soul Tavern, a Meat-Free Gastropub, to Open in Sunset Harbour

Like a traditional gastropub, Soul Tavern will be all about indulgent comfort food, excellent liquid refreshments, and a chill, comfortable atmosphere. But at this spiritually inspired spot, there's no meat on the menu. The eatery, set to open at 1801 West Ave. in South Beach's Sunset Harbour neighborhood this fall, will offer plant-based comfort food, craft beers, Chinese herbal elixirs, and cold-pressed juices.

