menu

The Five Best White Truffle Dishes in Miami

Making Persian Crispy Rice With Shireen Rahimi's Shiraz Cookbook


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Five Best White Truffle Dishes in Miami

Monday, November 14, 2016 at 11:30 a.m.
By Sara Fiedelholtz
A bowl of the rare delicacy.EXPAND
A bowl of the rare delicacy.
Scarpetta
A A

It's the time of year when white truffles, the jewels of Italy’s gastronomic crown, decorate plates at restaurants around the globe. They're one of the most expensive foods in the world — a pound can easily fetch up to $10,000 — so delighting your palate with truffles does not come cheap.

White truffles are extremely rare. Available for only a couple of months, they're foraged by pigs or dogs in northern Italy's Piedmont region, most famously in the countryside around the city of Alba.

The classic preparation is shaving the truffles over risotto or mashed potatoes, but many of Miami’s eateries have devised their own ways to use the delicacy. Here are the restaurants that are making the best use of this fashionable gourmet treat.

Add white truffle shavings to Scarpetta's ricotta ravioli for the ultimate decadence.EXPAND
Add white truffle shavings to Scarpetta's ricotta ravioli for the ultimate decadence.
Scarpetta

1. Scarpetta
Chef Neil O’Connell suggests adding white truffle shavings (for an additional $65) over two of its pasta dishes: the ricotta raviolini (corn, charred scallions, and honshimeji mushrooms, $25) and wild mushroom tagliatelle (wild mushrooms, asparagus, and truffle sabayon, $29). It's also possible to add shaved truffles to other dishes for the cost of the dish plus $65. If pasta isn't on your menu, the chef recommends adding shaved truffles to the restaurant’s cream polenta with fricassee and the steak tartare.

The Five Best White Truffle Dishes in MiamiEXPAND
Quattro Gastronomia Italiana

2. Quattro Gastronomia Italiana
For its celebration of truffle season, the Lincoln Road eatery Quattro Gastronomia Italiana has created a special truffle menu available during lunch and dinner through December. The offerings include Alba white truffle shavings on langhe tagliolini in Italian butter sauce ($85), risotto with Piemontese toma cheese ($85), veal scaloppine in a truffle wine sauce ($95), and thinly sliced beef tenderloin with sautéed porcini mushrooms ($95).

Dine in opulence
Dine in opulence
Gianni's at the Villa

3. Gianni’s at the Villa
Going for a more classic preparation, Gianni's at the Villa offers a special risotto available only November 23 through 27. The lobster pumpkin white truffle risotto ($50) features roasted Florida pumpkin, Maine lobster, carnaroli rice, white truffle honey, and shaved white truffles.

Tartuffo pizza featuring shaved white truffles at the Dutch.EXPAND
Tartuffo pizza featuring shaved white truffles at the Dutch.
The Dutch

4. The Dutch
Andrew Carmellini's South Beach restaurant, the Dutch, has concocted a special pizza for white truffle season. The Tartuffo pizza ($24-plus, depending upon the market price of white truffles) features fontina cheese, caramelized onions, organic egg, and shaved white truffles.

The Bagatelle bar
The Bagatelle bar
Courtesy of Bagatelle

5. Bagatelle Miami
At Bagatelle, Italian truffles seamlessly merge with French fare in menu items such as pomme purée with truffles ($15), pizza à la truffe noire ($22), and a whole farm-raised truffled chicken for two ($69). Add shaved white truffles to any dish (market price). If you'd rather drink in the atmosphere, try the Black Gold, a truffle-infused bourbon cocktail.

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Scarpetta
More Info
More Info

4441 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-674-4660

www.fontainebleau.com

miles
The Dutch
More Info
More Info

2201 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-938-3111

www.thedutchmiami.com

miles
Gianni's at the Villa
More Info
More Info

1116 Ocean Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-485-2200

vmmiamibeach.com/restaurant

miles
Quattro Gastronomia Italiana
More Info
More Info

1014 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-531-4833

www.quattromiami.com

miles
Bagatelle Miami
More Info
More Info

220 21st St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-704-3900

bagatellemiami.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >