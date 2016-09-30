The Five Best Sunday Brunches in Coral Gables
The bacon-pineapple French toast blends sweet and savory into one.
Photo via the Seven Dials
Nicknamed the "City Beautiful," Coral Gables is one of South Florida's oldest and most historic areas, making it a pro at offering great Sunday brunches. Known for its lush, tree-lined avenues; mighty, opulent buildings; winding roadways; and lots of green space, the city is celebrated for its diverse culinary landscape too.
On Sundays, restaurants open their doors to offer a boozy, breakfast and lunch mash-up meal. From Southern-inspired and Latin fusions, to something more iconic like the Biltmore, here's the five best Sunday brunches in the Gables.
Farm eggs and maple sausage sandwich
Via @swinesouthern Instagram
5. Swine Southern Table & Bar
Pork, sweets, booze, and a side of Southern charm are on the menu for brunch at Swine Southern Table & Bar. The Coral Gables eatery is a Southern-style meat-lovers paradise, and its brunch menu makes no exception. It opened more than three-and-a-half years ago, and calls itself "a house of worship to the porcine pursuits." Whatever you decide to brunch on, make sure bacon is involved. Those with a hearty appetite should consider the farm eggs and maple sausage sandwich ($15) with fried eggs, sausage, cheese, and tomatoes, served on a buttermilk biscuit.
Huevos Bulla before being mixed
Courtesy of Bulla
4. Bulla
Bulla (pronounced boo-ya) is Spanish slang for what everyone's talking about. And Sunday brunch at the Spanish gastropub is exactly that — Bulla. Try the huevos Bulla, one of the restaurant's most beloved plates. It's made with a jumbo egg, homemade potato chips, Serrano ham, potato foam, and truffle oil. Once brought to the table, it's mixed together to guaranty every bite is perfect. Word of advice: Don't plan on sharing. It's a surefire way to cause a rift between you and your fellow eaters.
Make sure to order the full English at the Seven Dials' new brunch.
Photo by Clarissa Buch
3. The Seven Dials
Two years ago, the Seven Dials quietly opened on a residential side street in Coral Gables. It didn't take long for the quaint gastropub, helmed by London-born chef/owner Andrew Gilbert, to become a neighborhood gem. This past September, the eatery finally launched a weekend brunch. Find an age-old English breakfast feast on the menu, along with a smattering of other breakfast-and-lunch combination goodies with a classic pub twist. Emmy-winning comedian and TV host Jimmy Kimmel was spotted dining at a nearby table soon after the restaurant's menu launch, munching on nearly every dish on the menu.
Eggs in a basket is one of the Local's bestsellers for brunch.
Photo by Clarissa Buch
2. The Local Craft Food & Drink
When Phil Bryant, executive chef of the Local Craft Food & Drink, began working at the restaurant in September 2014, he fantasied about offering a Southern-style Sunday brunch but knew it would take time. Now the eatery whips up the favorited meal each week. Consider pairing the bread and butter with one of Bryant's favorites: eggs in a basket. It's offered as an appetizer and is made with a poached egg, crisp Virginia ham, fresh micro greens, Parmesan gravy, and a cured egg on a house-baked Sally Lunn roll. "The egg dish uses a homemade brioche, which people really like," he says. "It's one of people's favorites."
Daniel Korzeniewski / Shutterstock.com
1. The Biltmore
As one of Miami's most iconic sites, the Biltmore is renowned for its famed Champagne brunch ($85 per person). It's one of the most opulent meals one could indulge in, as it features a colossal buffet including a carving station, a breakfast table, tapas and salads, caviar, smoked salmon, and shellfish, along with a rotating dessert bar. There's live entertainment, along with bottomless champagne and bellinis. Though its a buffet, fare is constantly replaced ensuring peak freshness. Thanks to its extravagance, it has become a staple for special occasions, like Mother's Day and Easter.
