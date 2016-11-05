The Five Best Miami Restaurants to Open in October 2016

Breakfast at Paradigm Kitchen. Courtesy Paradigm Kitchen

Fall is upon us, and that means the start of a new season of events, parties, and tourists rushing to bake on our sandy beaches. Autumn in Miami also means restaurant openings.

Last month saw the local dining scene heating up with more than a dozen new eateries. Of course, old seasonal favorites also reopened for business. Here are the five best restaurants to open (or reopen) in October. Bon appétit!

An Atlas sandwich complete with sides. Courtesy Atlas Meat Free Deli

5. Atlas Meat-Free Deli Now Serving Burgers, Pastrami Tips, Mac 'n' Cheese Bites at the Wynwood Yard

Ahead of its storefront opening in Miami early next year, Atlas Meat-Free Deli is serving a sneak peek of its plant-based meats and cheeses at the Wynwood Yard. The deli's food truck is in temporary residence at the open-air culinary venue. Its menu includes burgers, sandwiches, sides, and other goodies. Owner Ryan Echaus describes it as a burger bar.

The leek quiche at Cáfe Crème is positively delicious. Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease

4. Buena Vista Deli Founders Open Café Crème in North Miami

If you like Buena Vista Deli, you'll love Café Crème in North Miami (750 NE 125th St.). Located right next door to the Museum of Contemporary Art, Cáfe Crème is a new French restaurant, bakery, and soon-to-be bar from the founders of Buena Vista Deli. This new space is significantly larger than Buena Vista Deli and offers plenty of outdoor seating overlooking MOCA. And though Cáfe Crème's design is more modern, the cuisine is classic French.

Stoner's delight Courtesy Paradigm KItchen

3. Paradigm Kitchen Opens in Sunset Harbour

Jugofresh founder Matthew Sherman recently opened Paradigm Kitchen (1834 Bay Rd., Miami Beach), a healthy restaurant concept serving “clean soul food,” in Sunset Harbour. “So the saying is 'Shift happens at Paradigm,' Sherman says. "I wanted to build a bridge between our broken food system and a more sustainable way of eating for mind, body, spirit and planet.”

Caesar salad at Fi'lia. Photo by Laine Doss

2. Michael Schwartz's Fi'lia Is Miami's Restaurant of the Moment

On a recent segment of WLRN's radio show Restaurant Roundabout, food writer Jen Karetnick mentioned that Michael Schwartz's new restaurant, Fi'lia, was so hot you could actually see the reservations flying away on OpenTable. Though that sounds like an exaggeration, it's quite true. Last Saturday evening, the restaurant, located at the newly minted SLS Brickell (1300 S. Miami Ave.), was abuzz with patrons. Not a seat in the dining room or at the bar was available. It seems everyone in Miami was there to try the James Beard Award-winning chef's take on Italian.

Knaus's famous cinnamon rolls Laine Doss

1. Knaus Berry Farm Opens for the 2016-17 Season With a Two-Hour Wait for Cinnamon Rolls

On a cool, sunny Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of people snaked in a line that stretched about three city blocks. Young and old — on foot, in strollers, and (in one case) on crutches — fans of Knaus Berry Farm queued up for the bake shop and farm stand's season opener. The main attraction: Knaus' famous warm cinnamon rolls and fruit shakes. For most customers, the intoxicating scent of spices and baked goods was enough to spur them to drive for miles and wait for up to two hours.

