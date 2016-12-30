The Five Best Brunches to Cure Your Hangover

Rok:Brgr offers a different pancake variety each Sunday during brunch. Courtesy of Rok:Brgr

Where you have brunch this Sunday is important. Saturday is New Year's Eve, which means Sunday calls for a cozy spot prepared to whip up a gluttonous meal filled with meats and sweets and some more booze to wash it all down.

Don't worry if you look a little out of sorts as you munch — these restaurants won't judge. After all, last night was your attempt to ring in 2017 on the happiest note possible (fingers crossed). The best way to cure — or at least delay — a hangover is with more alcohol, which is why most of these five brunches have bottomless booze ready to pair with everything from omelet dumplings to hangover sandwiches, cheeseburger hash, and French toast sticks. And don't feel guilty: Everyone knows your new year's diet begins January 2, so make this meal count.

1. Rok:Brgr

Brunch at this South Miami burger joint is anything but traditional. From French toast lollipops doused in cinnamon and maple creme, to tater tots stuffed with cheddar, bacon, and sour cream, Rok:Brgr serves one of the Instagram-worthiest comfort-food brunches in town. One of its menu staples is the hangover sandwich ($14), a must if you find yourself trying to forget last night's one-too-many cocktails. It includes an over-easy egg, maple-peppered bacon, sriracha aioli, tomato, avocado, and American cheese on a multigrain bun. Pair that with an order of pancakes, whose flavors rotate every Sunday. All you need to know is they're huge, ultrasweet, and indulgent.

2. Beaker & Gray

During Beaker & Gray's brunch, America's favorite meal is revamped into crave-worthy, photogenic bites. Many of the plates, though not overly large, are rich in taste, begging to be shared among a few diners. Start with something light, such as a plate of omelet dumplings ($13). The pillowy yellow egg spheres are packed with chorizo, cilantro, and rocoto. They're not nearly as heavy as a traditional omelet, giving you the same flavor without weighing you down. Next, dive into something heartier, such as cheeseburger hash served in a small skillet ($14). Topped with a light ají amarillo sauce, the fried meat is complemented by an egg, bacon bits, and banana pepper, adding a spicy aftertaste. If you have room, toss in a Wagyu burger ($14). The blend of tomatillo, bacon jam, and caramelized onion aioli generates a sweet and smoky flavor.

3. Sweet Liberty

What makes this brunch different from all the others? For one, barman John Lermayer is a partner at this South Beach watering hole, which translates into plenty of cocktails on the menu paired with a delightful assortment of booze-sopping favorites such as burgers, stuffed French toast, and chilaquiles. Plus, because brunch is served until 5 p.m., even the latest sleepers can still enjoy the fare and pretend they didn't snooze the entire day away. Be sure to snag an order of the chilaquiles ($16), a hulking bowl of sunny-side-up, free-range eggs over black beans and salsa verde topped with queso fresco; as well as the stuffed French toast ($14), a shareable mountain of corn-flake-crusted brioche, bananas, vanilla cream, and Kentucky whiskey caramel.

4. Prime Fish

Brunch at Prime Fish's stands out for its combination of a full-service buffet serving breakfast and lunch dishes, entrée selections, and bottomless booze, all for $49. Egg-centered entrées from the à la carte menu include the egg foo yung omelet with rock shrimp and Chinese sausage; eggs Benedict with applewood-smoked ham drizzled in hollandaise; a popover stuffed with scrambled eggs, smoked salmon, scallions, and cream cheese; and a frittata with chorizo, sweet peppers, potatoes, herbs, and cheese. End the meal with a trip to the dessert bar for a medley of sweets such as chocolate Oreo squares, almond-caramel apple bars, homemade s'mores, and the signature chocolate and peanut butter bite topped with a Reese's peanut butter cup.

5. Bulla

Few things cure a hangover faster than huevos Bulla, which is offered during the Spanish gastrobar's Sunday brunch. Containing a jumbo egg, homemade potato chips, Serrano ham, potato foam, and truffle oil, the dish is mixed at your table to look like a gooey egg-and-potato-chip mashup. Brunchers with a sweet tooth can order the blueberry and ricotta pancakes; the French toast with orujo-infused brioche, vanilla-berry syrup, and white chocolate chantilly; or the churros con chocolate, made with traditional fried dough.

