Adam Feigeles, owner of the Filling Station & Garage Bar.EXPAND
Nina Lincoff

The Filling Station's Owner Plans Food Truck

Alexandria Guerra | January 3, 2018 | 11:03am
About three years ago, Adam Feigeles moved the Filling Station and Garage Bar from Downtown Miami to Oakland Park,  with Feigeles telling New Times in a 2015 interview, "the building I was in was getting old. Rent was getting a little high. It became a little bit more difficult to handle monetarily."

The move didn't fare well, and after eight months Feigeles closed his Broward County location. "Some concepts work great in one spot and not so much in another, it’s just part of being in the restaurant business." 

Now, Feigeles plans to take The Filling Station on the road with the Filling Station food truck, saying, "With the cost of rent and build outs where they are today, a food truck is the ideal way for me to continue doing what I love."

The best part of all? His loyal following from Miami will be able to enjoy the same burgers they fell in love with when the Filling Station on Wheels drives south for events. In addition to Miami, the truck will be traveling all over Florida including the Keys for football games.

Feigeles plans to hit the road mid-January but still needs some help. He started an Indiegogo crowd funding campaign to raise additional money for the start-up costs. The campaign has raised a little over $3,000 of its $30,000 flexible goal.

When the food truck hits the road, Fiegeles plans to resume feeding homeless people in Downtown Miami. Since 1994, the restaurateur has made it a habit of offering meals to men, women, and children living on the street — along with a cold bottle of water — on his way home.

The Filling Station on Wheels. Facebook.com/TheFillingStationGarageBar.

