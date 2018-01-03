The Filling Station's Owner Plans Food Truck

About three years ago, Adam Feigeles moved the Filling Station and Garage Bar from Downtown Miami to Oakland Park, with Feigeles telling New Times in a 2015 interview, "the building I was in was getting old. Rent was getting a little high. It became a little bit more difficult to handle monetarily."

The move didn't fare well, and after eight months Feigeles closed his Broward County location. "Some concepts work great in one spot and not so much in another, it’s just part of being in the restaurant business."

Now, Feigeles plans to take The Filling Station on the road with the Filling Station food truck, saying, "With the cost of rent and build outs where they are today, a food truck is the ideal way for me to continue doing what I love."