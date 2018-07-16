 


The Epic's Summer Pop-Up Brings Mediterranean Rooftop Dining to DowntownEXPAND
Courtesy photo

The Epic's Summer Pop-Up Brings Mediterranean Rooftop Dining to Downtown

Clarissa Buch | July 16, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

There's a new rooftop restaurant in downtown Miami. Perched on the 16th floor of the Kimpton Epic, a Mediterranean tapas concept will remain open through September.

The small pop-up restaurant, which operates by reservation only, serves executive chef Alex Oliver’s favorite dishes from Spain, Italy, and Greece, along with whimsical cocktails by lead bartender Benny Hernandez.

"The pop-up allows me to create a playful and slightly more casual menu for our guests," Oliver says. "We will start with Mediterranean dishes and will explore other great cuisines throughout the summer."

Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings for dinner, standout small plates include jamón serrano con melon, Andalusia-marinated olives, baba ghannouj, stuffed dates, conch salad, mussels escabeche, and a horiatiki salad. Choose three for $18 or five for $28.

Heartier entrées include Spanish suckling pig; grilled fish cooked in a tomato, garlic, and olive oil sauce; paella made with chicken, chorizo, mussels, prawns, and squid, and grilled skirt steak in a smoked paprika marmalade.

An order of a large plate includes a slate of complimentary shareable bites including Brussels sprouts, walnuts, figs, serrano ham, dates, baby potatoes, chorizo, peppers, and harissa aioli to share. Prices average $10 t $20.

As for the bar, Hernandez is behind a number of fruity punches served in unique cups and bowls. “Summer is all about having fun with friends and sharing time with them,” he says. “My cocktails will definitely encourage our guests to be interactive, social, and have a good time.”

Epic Summer Pop-Up. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings throughout the summer, at the Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-351-7403; epichotel.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

