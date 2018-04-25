The Dirty Rabbit Has Well-Crafted Cocktails and Vibe on the Menu

It's a Friday evening, and locals shuffle into the Dirty Rabbit. Like most Wynwood hangouts there's a bustling bar with tattoo-clad bartenders briskly shaking cocktails. "Are you dirty enough?" the bar's motto displayed in neon lights, hangs at the door. While some patrons can be seen gyrating to the sounds of '90s hip-hop, others take in Miami's weather on the patio. With chandelier accents and vintage rabbit memorabilia, the vibe is somewhere between eclectic and sophisticated.
The bar opened its doors only weeks ago, boasting a lewd persona with cheeky drinks to match. Pick from an assortment of libations like the Death Rider ($13), a mezcal-based concoction served in a crystal skull, rimmed with volcano salt. Imagine a tart margarita with feverish notes of ancho chili. And what would a rabbit-themed bar be without some carrot cake? The liquid version of the dessert combines Tanqueray gin, sweet vermouth, carrot juice, and lemon ($13).
The watering hole is a local nook where you can enjoy a well-crafted cocktail without throngs of tourists. Apart from its salacious name, the Dirty Rabbit is thoughtful, adding unique touches to your experience with sprigs of lavender and vintage postcards neatly attached to each drink.
“When you drink, you get dirty ideas. Hence the name, the Dirty Rabbit," owners Andres San Martin and Johnathon Taborda say. The duo aim to celebrate those desires, hosting well-lubricated dance parties and '80s-themed happy hours. The team is also planning a robust music lineup, with Latin Grammy nominee Mr. Pauer already a regular performer.
The Dirty Rabbit. 151 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-812-3308; thedirtyrabbit.com. Tuesday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 3 a.m, Sunday 4 p.m. to midnight.
