The Breweries You'll Be Drinking From at Brew at the Zoo 2018

On Saturday, May 12, Miami will get boozy when the ninth-annual New Times' Brew at the Zoo takes over Zoo Miami for an evening of beer, music, fun, and wild things.

From 8 to 11 p.m., sample unlimited beers from more than 100 breweries including local favorites. In addition, rock out to '80s classics from A Flock of Seagulls live in concert.

Wild animals, fantastic live entertainment, and food aside, the star of the evening is the beer. The following is a list of breweries scheduled to attend. More are added daily, and last-minute substitutions might occur.