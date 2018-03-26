The Breweries You'll Be Drinking From at Brew at the Zoo 2018

On Saturday, May 12, Miami will get boozy when the ninth-annual New Times' Brew at the Zoo takes over Zoo Miami for an evening of beer, music, fun, and wild things.
From 8 to 11 p.m., sample unlimited beers from more than 100 breweries including local favorites. In addition, rock out to '80s classics from A Flock of Seagulls live in concert.
Wild animals, fantastic live entertainment, and food aside, the star of the evening is the beer. The following is a list of breweries scheduled to attend. More are added daily, and last-minute substitutions might occur.
Brew at the Zoo Breweries
- The Keg King
- Wynwood Brewing
- Cigar City Brewing
- Founders Brewing Co.
- Left Hand Brewing Company
- Tampa Bay Brewing
- Broski Ciderworks
- Copperpoint Brewing Co.
- LauderAle Brewery
- Hollywood Brewing Company
- South Beach Brewing Co.
- Vezasur Brewing Co.
- Islamorada Beer Co.
- 3 Daughters Brewing Co.
- Goose Island Beer Company
- Blue Point Brewing Co.
- 10 Barrel Brewing Co.
- Elysian Brewing
- Karbach Brewing Co.
- Kona Brewing Co.
- Shipyard & Seadog Brewing Co.
- Shock Top
- LandShark
- Malibu Beer
- Bousa Brewing Co.
- Golden Road Co.
- Virtue Cider
- Kombrewcha
- 26 Degrees Brewing Co.
- Brew Hub
- Concrete Beach Brewery
- Coppertail Brewing
- Gulf Stream Brewing Company
Want more beer? Brewmaster ticketholders ($70) get early entry to Brew at the Zoo at 7:30 p.m. In addition, they're privy to a host of exclusive beers from Bousa, Goose Island, 10 Barrel, Golden Road, Islamorada Beer Company, Kona, Virtue Cider, Kombrewcha, Smirnoff Sparkling Seltzers, and Infected Brewery.
Beer lovers can opt for the VIP experience ($80), which includes early entry at 7:30 p.m. and access to a special area that comes with perks such as full-size beer pours as well as spirits and wine samplings from Canna Vinus, Santos Sangria, Prescribed Spirits, Koloa Rum Company, Stella Artois, Hoegarden, and Leffe. In addition, VIP tickerholders will enjoy food samplings from Amour de Miami, JR's Gourmet Burgers, Rubio's Coastal Grill, and
Fifi's on the Beach.
General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 8 p.m., unlimited beer samples in GA, access to food for purchase, admission to the zoo the day of the event, and entertainment.
New Times' Brew at the Zoo 2018. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $40 to $80 via newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.
