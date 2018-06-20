The Best Vegan Meals at Jackson Hall

Amid the many food halls popping up around Miami, Jackson Hall has its own unique vibe. With six concepts on site and a positivity library (in partnership with Books & Books), it's dedicated to quality sourcing and healthy, nutritious eats.

"Jackson Hall isn't just a food hall! We aim to create a community of nourishment and connectedness for the people of the Health District,"explains co-founder Della Heiman. "We serve delicious, wholesome food to the nation's second-largest medical district and bring the community a rotating calendar of events that promote wellness and healing."

Given that commitment to fresh, garden-grown goodness, it's no wonder that there are some impressive vegan options available on site. Says Heiman, "Everything, from sauces to toppings and even our vegan sorbets and ice creams are made from scratch in-house at Jackson Hall. We're also proud to serve foods that are never deep-fried, and do not contain partially hydrogenated oils, antibiotics, hormones, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup and other highly refined sweeteners."

Here's your guide to eating vegan at the 10,000 square foot, Civica Center spot.

Della Bowls. With a completely plant-based menu, it's easy to get your fill of veggies. Of all the offerings, the Southwest bowl ($11.50) is a favorite. It's stuffed with fresh greens, tri-color quinoa, spiced adashah (a lentil-based protein made in Miami), sweet potatoes, pico de gallo, avocado, spiked sunflower seeds, and Della Bowl's red sauce made from red pepper and almonds.

Leo + Bloom Delicatessen. Try one of two fresh signature salads for a refreshing meal. The Strawberry Fields ($12) has mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, French feta cheese, candied walnuts. The salad is topped with a basil vinaigrette. The Italian Job salad ($12) is made with baby arugula, house-marinated mushrooms, caramelized onions, French green lentils, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, and a red wine vinaigrette. The deli will gladly leave off the cheese on either salad to make it vegan.

Levante. The food hall's Middle Eastern concept offers a roasted veggie kebab platter ($9) that includes two veggie kebabs, herbed basmati rice, stewed lentils, house-pickled veggies, matbucha (a Morrocan dish of tomatoes and roasted bell peppers with garlic and chili pepper), and green tahini, served with lavash bread.

Little Island Poke offers The Big Shrooma bowl ($14) is a filling meal of sesame marinated mushrooms, jalapeños, green onions, snow pea and carrot slaw, alfalfa sprouts, caramelized red onions, black and white sesame seeds, popcorn kernels, and citrus ponzu served over kale and arugula.

Jackson Hall. 1050 NW 14th St., Miami; 786-529-3013; jacksonhallmiami.com.