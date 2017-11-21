Thanksgiving 2017: Miami's Best Pies for Your Holiday Table

Thanksgiving can be mental warfare, between the tableside politics, your recent weight gain, and the pressure of cooking an edible dish can really send you over the edge. This year, spare the “oversalted” and “undercooked” commentary and pick up a pie from one of Miami’s sweet spots. These pies are so good they’re guaranteed to keep your relatives' mouths full long enough to prevent any dreaded political conversations.

Bunnie Cakes. The bakery offers no-guilt desserts suitable for even the finickiest of eaters. The holiday menu includes vegan and gluten-free pies in your choice of apple, sweet potato, pumpkin, and pumpkin "funfetti." Customize your dessert with a clever pun such as “Pie not?” or opt for the classic “Happy Thanksgiving” written across your pie. The shop will also sell mini pies and pie cakes. Pies cost about $25, and preordering is a must. 2322 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-268-9790; bunniecakes.com.

Courtesy of Dirt