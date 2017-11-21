Thanksgiving 2017: Miami's Best Pies for Your Holiday Table

Thanksgiving can be mental warfare, between the tableside politics, your recent weight gain, and the pressure of cooking an edible dish can really send you over the edge. This year, spare the “oversalted” and “undercooked” commentary and pick up a pie from one of Miami’s sweet spots. These pies are so good they’re guaranteed to keep your relatives' mouths full long enough to prevent any dreaded political conversations.
Bunnie Cakes. The bakery offers no-guilt desserts suitable for even the finickiest of eaters. The holiday menu includes vegan and gluten-free pies in your choice of apple, sweet potato, pumpkin, and pumpkin "funfetti." Customize your dessert with a clever pun such as “Pie not?” or opt for the classic “Happy Thanksgiving” written across your pie. The shop will also sell mini pies and pie cakes. Pies cost about $25, and preordering is a must. 2322 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-268-9790; bunniecakes.com.
Dirt. This year, Dirt and plant-based chef Pamela Wasabi have joined forces to create vegan and gluten-free pies. These unique, Instagram-worthy desserts are absolutely stunning. Choose from the lemon and eternam rose pie, made with Meyer lemon and blueberry compote, or the sunset pumpkin pie, made with butternut squash, coconut milk, and ginger, for $30 each. Order pies by emailing pie@dirteatclean.com. 232 Fifth St., Miami Beach; 305-239-3000; dirteatclean.com.
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop. Wynwood’s coveted pie shop offers an impressive holiday menu. Choose from flavors such as apple, chocolate peanut butter, pecan, guava-berry, and pumpkin. Pies are priced from $30 to $35, and quantities are limited. Thanksgiving preordering is now closed, but the shop is accepting walk-ins while supplies last. 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-449-2517; firemanderekspies.com.
Joe's Stone Crab. Joe’s is a Miami staple, and so is its key lime pie. The award-winning dessert can be delivered to your door or picked up at the restaurant's adjacent market, Joe's Take Away. The homemade and very Miami pie costs about $70. Preordering is required. 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0365; joesstonecrab.com.
Knaus Berry Farm. You might have waited in line for its cinnamon rolls, but the farm stand also offers freshly baked pies that are just as hearty as their counterparts. They offer classic fruit-filled pies, pecan and key lime. The prices range from $10 to $12 and pre-ordering is available. Please note that the farm stand will be closed on Thanksgiving and all pickups must be done by November 22. 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com.
