The Best Places to Watch Super Bowl LI in Miami

Dig into the famous Prohibition Burger. Courtesy of Tap 42

This Sunday, February 5, Houston's NRG Stadium will turn into the most-watched place on Earth when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The action starts at 6:30 p.m., but you'll want to hunker down earlier at your favorite watering hole or restaurant for a prime spot to watch the game.

Whether you want to enjoy wings and a few brews at your favorite sports bar or go big with a private cabana rental, there's a spot perfect for your budget and viewing pleasure. Here's a list of the best places to watch the big game in Miami.

Duffy's Sports Grill

Duffy's boasts more than 100 flat-screens and two-for-one drink specials on game day. Become an MVP member to earn and redeem points at any of it locations, including Coconut Grove's CocoWalk and North Miami Beach. Earns double points all day on Super Bowl Sunday.

Main stage at E11even. Courtesy of E11even

E11even

Miami's 24-hour nightclub features a full open bar from 6 to 10 p.m. and a complimentary 11BBQ menu. The game will be presented on the megaclub’s 32-foot LED screen and 16-foot LED screen with surround sound. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for Super Bowl viewing. Admission costs $50 to $75.

On E11even's rooftop, Power 96's Morning Show will host the ultimate party with contests and giveaways. Guest can enjoy light bites and a complimentary drink while relaxing on comfy sofas at the open-air lounge with a state-of-the-art retractable roof and watch the game on a 16-foot LED screen with surround sound. Early-bird online prepaid admission costs $23; expect online prepaid prices to increase as the big game draws closer. Doors will open at 5 p.m. An open bar will be available from 5 to 6 p.m., and food will be available for purchase. For table reservations, email tables@11rooftop.com or call 305-305-6611. For tickets, visit 11miami.com.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The Fontainebleau offers the ultimate game-day experience poolside with your very own cabana complete with a 42-inch flat-screen TV. Settle into your private oasis as early as 9 a.m. on game day or just before kickoff at 6 p.m. Either way, indulge in a variety of snacks and drinks (brought to you by a personal butler) as you cheer for your favorite team. Guests renting a cabana can also watch right from the pool on a nine-by-16 foot TV in the Arkadia pool area. Cabanas can accommodate up to six people. For more information, visit the Fontainebleau's website.

I Paparazzi at Hotel Breakwater South Beach

This chic Italian location (940 Ocean Dr.) will show the game on a giant projector screen so you won't miss any action. There will be two large screens on the terrace for those who want their viewing alfresco. Grab a mammoth cocktail and order a steak; then settle in to enjoy some football or another favorite Florida sport: people-watching on Ocean Drive. There is a minimum $75 order of food and beverages.

La Moderna |

Grab a seat at this smart Sunset Harbour eatery and watch the big game on two large flat-screens behind the restaurant's iconic copper bar, where guests can order savory bar bites of miniature portions of the menu to pair with handcrafted cocktails.

EXPAND A game with a view. Courtesy of Mondrian South Beach

Mondrian South Beach

The Mondrian is celebrating the Super Bowl Miami-style with an outdoor pool party. The bayside pool deck will unroll a 15-foot screen for viewing from the pool or the comfort of a daybed. Full food and beverage service and beer bucket specials will be available. Enjoy smashed avocado with queso fresco, diced tomato, and plantain chips, lollipop chicken wings, and truffle mac 'n' cheese. Cabanas equipped with flat-screen TVs will be available for a $200 food-and-beverage minimum. The party is open to hotel guests, visitors, and locals. For reservations, email mondriancabanas@meninhospitality.com.

Nautilus Cabana Club

Nautilus Cabana Club, located at Sixty Hotel, will host a watch party at the pool and backyard garden. Beginning at 5 p.m., guests can indulge in items such as pulled-chicken nachos, chili hot dogs, and barbecued chicken wings, as well as buckets of beer (five for $20). In addition, cocktails are available for $12, such as the berries mint julep and gin basil smash. The game will be shown in all cabanas (available for rental) and in the backyard garden.

EXPAND All-American fare for your game watching day. Courtesy of Ricky's South Beach

Ricky’s South Beach

For the Super Bowl, Ricky's (1222 16th St., Miami Beach) is offering $2 sliders while you watch the game on its 115- and 155-inch-screen TVs. Cocktails and wine will be priced by the hour.

EXPAND Superbowl Sangria flanked by South Pointe Tavern's famous Pastrami Reuben sandwich and tacos. Courtesy of South Pointe Tavern

South Pointe Tavern

This South of Fifth spot, located at 40 S. Pointe Dr., has the one of the largest selections of whiskeys and tequilas. Budweiser and Yuengling beer will be 50 percent off, and pigs in a blanket are going for $1 each. Other specials include South Pointe Tavern's pastrami Reuben sandwich, guac and chips, and carnitas or shrimp tacos.

Tap 42

Tap 42's signature Prohibition Burgers will cost only $5 during the game. Wash them down with one of 42 beers on tap. There are 12 large HD TVs at the Coral Gables location, and Super Bowl deals begin at 6 p.m.

