The Best Places to Watch Super Bowl LI in Broward County

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and if you haven't made plans yet, the clock is ticking.

Whether you have a favorite team or simply like the commercials, chances are you'll tune in to watch the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons at 6:30 p.m.

If you're headed out to enjoy the big game, check out the following Broward County bars and restaurants for food and drink specials, and leave the preparation and cleanup to someone else. All-you-can-eat specials and beer releases are just a few of the reasons you should be excited.

American Social

This patriotic sports lounge on Las Olas Boulevard boasts plenty of large-screen TVs, dozens of craft brews on tap, and ample comfort-food choices, making it the perfect spot to catch the big game. American Social will offer $18 buckets of Dos Equis amber and lager, as well as Absolut and Jameson cocktails for $7, along with bottle packages and raffle prizes during the game.

721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-764-7005.

Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co.

There's no better way to celebrate football than with beer, and that's especially true this Super Bowl at Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach. There will be a $45 all-you-can-eat-and-drink special from 6 to 11 p.m. while you watch the game on the brewery's 110-inch screen. The deal includes chips, salsa, and guacamole; loaded baked potato soup; chicken bites with sides of hot sauce and buttermilk blue cheese sauce; a spent-grain-flatbread station; meatballs; and double chocolate brownies. Purchase tickets in advance here.

3200 NW 23rd Ave., Pompano Beach; 954-978-3113.

Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill

This Broward County restaurant was opened by Kim Bokamper, a former Miami Dolphins linebacker and defensive end, and now has several outposts throughout the county as well as along Florida's west coast. Bokamper's is throwing its Big Game Party, featuring tasty appetizers such as mac 'n' cheese balls, tater-tot nachos, and Bo's signature wings, which are tossed in a combination of barbecue and garlic sauces, flash-fried, and then grilled. The party starts at 6 p.m. and goes till the final whistle. Admission at the Fort Lauderdale location costs $99 per person (the other locations are charging $79).

3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-900-5584.

Himmarshee Village Block Party

This Super Bowl Sunday, join Tarpon Bend, Himmarshee Public House, and iHeart Media as they present the Super Block Party, hosted by Paul Castronovo. The party kicks off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. as downtown Fort Lauderdale’s SW Second Street shuts down for the occasion. Tarpon Bend and Public House will each host outdoor bar and grilling stations, with $7 mixed drinks and five-for-$15 Bud and Bud Light Aluminum Bottle buckets leading up to and during the big game. Attendees can watch defending Super Bowl champs the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the 16-foot LED screen. The event is free and open to the public, with high-top tables, inflatable chairs, and bleacher seating available on a first-come, first-served basis, as well as VIP picnic tables and couches available to purchase online in advance for $100, which includes a designated server and full menus from both Tarpon Bend and Public House. Visit downtownsuperblockparty.eventbrite.com.

200 SW Second St., tarponbend.com; Public House, 201 SW Second St.; publichouseftl.com.

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

The resort’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill on the Intracoastal Waterway will show the game on a big-screen and offer a build-your-own taco station, $20 LandShark Lager and wing buckets, and live music by Inna Sense — a unique pop, fusion, rock/reggae band — from 2 to 6 p.m. In addition, the game will be shown at Margaritaville Restaurant, LandShark Bar & Grill, and Lone Palm Beach Bar, which will also offer $20 LandShark Lager and wing buckets.

1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-874-4444.

PDQ

Your nearest PDQ location is preparing something special: Super Bowl party platters and a Super Bowl BOGO special to kick the game into high gear. Reserve a 25- or 50-piece tenders platter for pickup this Sunday, and you'll receive an additional platter free. Limited reservations are available. Prices vary by location, including Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Pembroke Pines.

Quarterdeck

Quarterdeck is challenging fans to step up their Super Bowl game with the restaurant’s new Super Boat. The combination includes baby-back ribs, the restaurant’s award-winning wings, and a boat of fresh hand-rolled sushi. Quarterdeck will also offer all-day two-for-one on liquor and house wines. The restaurant boasts an impressive list of craft beers as well.

Rhythm & Vine Super Bowl Backyard Brunch

This Sunday, Fort Lauderdale's Rhythm & Vine and Colada will team up for brunch and a pig roast with additional menu items. Specials throughout the day and night include bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and Peroni from noon to 4 p.m. Brunch items include breakfast bowls (eggs, ham/bacon, cheese, select toppings); tres leches waffles with a guava whipped cream; biscuits and gravy; and breakfast empanadas. Regular menu items will include chicken wings for $10, bacon-wrapped maduros, chicharrones, and plates of pork, rice, and beans. Then grab a slice of flan cheesecake to celebrate the final score.

401 NE Fifth Ter., Fort Lauderdale; 954-533-3734.

Shooters Waterfront

From 5 p.m. till closing time, Shooters Waterfront will offer happy-hour specials: 25-cent wings, $1 oysters, $2 beef tacos, and $3 Shooters Ale. Shooters will host a fan face-off during the first half of the game. The best-represented team (counted by number of team jerseys present) will win an all-you-can-eat hot-dog-and-nacho buffet at halftime.

3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-566-2855.

Slacker's Bar & Grill

Voted best spot to watch football this year by New Times, Slacker's prides itself on being the largest Green Bay Packers bar in Florida. Even though the team didn't make it to the big game, Slacker's promises a good time on Super Bowl Sunday. The menu consists of freshly prepared Wisconsin and Florida classics, with a hearty focus on favorites such as authentic Wisconsin beer brats and Wisconsin deep-fried cheese curds.

995 W. State Rd. 84, Fort Lauderdale; 954-530-4758.

Tap 42

You can’t celebrate Super Bowl without two things: wings and beer. That’s why all Tap 42 locations in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Coral Gables have fans covered with bottomless wings and Funky Buddha’s 42 Truths for just $20 beginning at 6 p.m. Tap 42 will also offer $15 bottomless Funky Buddha 42 Truths and $5 Super Bowl burgers (the restaurant's Prohibition burger or veggie burger), plus a few added tweaks for the big day.

1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4900.

Twin Peaks

The "mountain"-themed sports bar with pretty girls dressed in plaid and boots has been waiting for this day all year. So much so, you can actually make reservations for your table, not something very many sports bars offer on Super Bowl Sunday. The bar will sling massive mugs of its famous ice-cold beer served at a chilling 29 degrees, as well as massive bowls of queso dip and chips. That way, you can check out all the knockers while knocking back a few pints and cheering for your favorite team.

2000 S. University Dr., Davie; 954-306-6191.

