The Best Places to Drink on National Tequila Day

National Tequila Day falls on Taco Tuesday this year, which means it's a safe bet to expect one hell of a Mexican party. Tuesday, July 24, Miami bars and restaurants will offer free tacos as well as discounted margaritas and speciality drinks throughout the day. Grab a sombrero and your favorite drinking partner, and check out one of these National Tequila Day celebrations.

Cantina La Veinte. The upscale Mexican restaurant, which is known for its traditional fare and flavorful margaritas, will offer two days of specials. Tuesday, sip on $10 Blanco tequila shots alongside discounted tequila upgrades. On Wednesday, during the restaurant's weekly ladies night, partake in complimentary margaritas from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 25; 495 Brickell Ave, Miami, 33131; 786-623-6136; cantinala20.com.

Chuy's. The Tex-Mex chain will celebrate its recently-opened second location in Kendall with a National Tequila Day fiesta. Expect $1 tequila floater specials and $1 off the restaurant's Perfect Margarita, which is made with a blend of Patron Silver, orange liqueur, and lime. Plus, the first 50 guests in line will receive complimentary Chuy's for a year. Beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 24; 8945 SW 162nd Ave, Miami, 33196; 512-473-2783; chuys.com.