The Best Miami Spice 2016 Deals for Brunch, Dinner, and Beyond

Grilled octopus at Kyu billwisserphoto.com

With just a few weeks left of Miami Spice, it's time to up the game and get in as many restaurants as you can. The program, which lasts until the end of September, features over 240 Miami restaurants offering three course lunches for $23 and three-course dinners for $39.

That's a great opportunity to try out a new restaurant or take advantage of a date night at an establishment that normally is out of your budget.

New Times has covered Miami Spice extensively so far this year, from offering the best new restaurants to try to breaking down values by neighborhood. Here's a rundown of our favorites, so you can make the best of Miam Spice.

Hakkasan's dim sum Photo by Laine Doss

5. The Five Best Miami Spice Weekend Brunches

Technically, Miami Spice doesn't offer brunch but guess what? Take a weekend lunch deal, add some friends and a cocktail and you've got brunch! From dim sum at Hakkasan to a trip to Italy with Via Verdi's twin chefs, these are the best three-course weekend meals you'll find.

EXPAND Banh mi lettuce wraps at Plant Food + Wine billwisserphoto.com

4. The Six Best Vegan-and Vegetarian-Friendly Options for Miami Spice 2016

Here's the scenario: you want to take advantage of Miami Spice this weekend, but your bestie is vegan — or maybe you are and most Miami Spice menus clearly state "no substitutions". The good news is that there's never been a better time to savor a plant-based diet in Miami with chefs, themselves, committed to cooking healthier for both their guests and their families. From Matthew Kenney’s Wynwood plant-based palace to Danny Serfer's Blue Collar and Mignonette, here are the best places to enjoy a meatless Spice menu.



Quality Meats billwisserphoto.com

3. The Six Best Miami Spice 2016 Deals in South Beach

It's a truth — once you move off the beach, it takes nothing short of a miracle to get you to drive over the causeway. Sure, South Beach has traffic and tourists that resemble boiled lobsters, but there are also some amazing restaurants. Consider Miami Spice your annual miracle — after all, the prospect of a three course dinner for $39 in SoBe is akin to parting the Red Sea. Rekindle your love affair with Pubbelly or chomp down on steak at Quality Meats then work off your meal with a stroll on the beach.

Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth of the Sarsaparilla Club Courtesy of the Sarsaparilla Club

2. Miami Spice 2016: The Ten Best New Restaurants to Try

Are you in a culinary rut? It's time to break out and try a new restaurant or two, and Miami Spice is the prefect time to explore new eateries. This year, some real standout restaurants opened like chef Bee's NaiYaRa and Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth's the Sarsaparilla Club — both happen to offer Miami Spice deals. If you're a homesick New Yorker, try Prime Italian's meal for a taste of home. Any way you slice it, here are the best restaurants that are brand new to Miami Spice.

Dish from Alter's Spice menu. Photo by Laine Doss

1. Miami Spice 2016: Full List of Participating Restaurants

If you want to explore all the Miami Spice options, there's a world of possibilities — over 240 to be exact. Behold the list of all 2016 Spice participants. Bon appétit!

