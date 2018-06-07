The Best Events at Hukilau 2018

If you've ever wanted to create your own tiki cocktails, this year's Hukilau is the place to be. The next three days will be a whirlwind of classic tiki-inspired Americana, and for those who love the culture and want to learn more, Fort Lauderdale's annual event now offers a series of classes and symposiums geared toward the aspiring tikiphiles .

The Hukilau has a long history in Fort Lauderdale, beginning with founders Christie White and Tim Swanky Glazner, giving rise to what is now the 16th-annual Hukilau, a four-day festival celebrating Polynesian pop culture while also honoring the city's Mai-Kai Restaurant, among the nation's oldest tiki locations.

In Hawaii, the term " hukilau " refers to the ancient method of fishing in which villagers would cast large nets into the sea to herd fish to shore. The feast that followed was meant to emphasize the spirit of family and community. Fort Lauderdale's annual Hukilau is South Florida's metaphorical net, bringing the world's tiki fans together for a special celebration.