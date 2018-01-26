Everything Bagel Pizza for Brunch at the Alley at the Betsy Hotel

Inside the Betsy Hotel, a newly opened pizzeria called the Alley serves everything bagel pies and panettone French toast for brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant is the latest concept from chef Laurent Tourondel, who is also behind the Betsy's LT Steak & Seafood.

Located in the hotel's 14th Place breezeway, which connects Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, the trattoria-style restaurant is light and airy. In the main dining room, chef de cuisine John Kreidich and executive chef Danny Ganem create handmade pizzas, pastas , salads, and other Italian-themed plates like whipped ricotta and veal meatballs. Nearby, there is a small ventanita stocked with grab-and-go items, from crepes and waffles to gelato and Panther Coffee cold-brew.