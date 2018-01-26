Everything Bagel Pizza for Brunch at the Alley at the Betsy Hotel

Inside the Betsy Hotel, a newly opened pizzeria called the Alley serves everything bagel pies and panettone French toast for brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant is the latest concept from chef Laurent Tourondel, who is also behind the Betsy's LT Steak & Seafood.
Located in the hotel's 14th Place breezeway, which connects Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, the trattoria-style restaurant is light and airy. In the main dining room, chef de cuisine John Kreidich and executive chef Danny Ganem create handmade pizzas,
On weekends, the Alley offers a unique six-plate brunch menu with
Instead of eggs Benedict, there is
The menu also includes eggs all’amatriciana, a bowl of baked eggs blended with cured pork,
The Alley's standout dish is an everything bagel pizza layered with smoked wild salmon, whipped cream cheese, watercress, and capers ($17). The dough, which is made in-house, resembles a bagel with its golden brown texture and slight outer crunch.
For something sweet, there are baskets of
The opening of the Alley coincides with the debut of Panther Coffee at the Betsy. Located inside
The Alley at the Betsy. 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-760-6903; thebetsyhotel.com/dining/thealley. Brunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
