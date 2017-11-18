Thanksgiving 2017 Survival Guide

Thanksgiving — the day when friends and family gather to enjoy a bountiful meal filled with good food — is upon us.

Of course, reality sets in and things happen: The turkey overcooks, your drunk uncle shows up, or someone forgets to bring dessert.

To make sure things run smoothly, take a look at this handy survival guide, offering advice on how to make the perfect pie, turkey hacks, and — if all else fails — where to get a good Thanksgiving meal at a restaurant.