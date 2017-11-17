Thanksgiving 2017: Miami To-Go Meal Guide

Thanksgiving is next week, and it's your turn to make dinner at your house. Instead of enduring the usual cooking nightmare, how about serving a perfect turkey or ham with delicious fixings?

To accomplish this feat of culinary magic, simply make a phone call, pick up your meal, and hide the foil pans before guests arrive.

Note that most Thanksgiving dinners require ordering in advance, so be sure to check deadlines.

Coco Bambu. Pick up a turkey from this popular contemporary Brazilian restaurant. A honey-and-orange-glazed turkey ($79) comes topped with peaches and tomatoes. The dish serves five and is accompanied by an apple cake with cinnamon, caramelized apples, and vanilla ice cream. 1955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 786-348-0770; cocobambu.com.

The Fresh Market. The Fresh Market will offer several packages that can be ordered online or at your nearest store. The Fresh Market Thanksgiving dinner ($79.99) serves eight to ten people and includes a fully cooked turkey, herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry relish with walnuts, and 12 yeast rolls. The Deluxe Fresh Market Thanksgiving dinner ($139.99) serves 12 to 14 people and includes the same items plus corn soufflé, smoky green beans with bacon, and an additional dozen yeast rolls. For an extra cost, you can add side dishes such as corn soufflé and mashed sweet potatoes. Reheating instructions are included. For hours and locations and to order online, visit thefreshmarket.com.

Icebox Cafe. Thanksgiving dinner to-go ($325) serves eight to ten people and includes a whole roast turkey, a choice of two side dishes, stuffing, homemade gravy or bacon-rosemary vinaigrette, plus a choice of 12 biscuits or corn muffins. For dessert, take home an apple pie and pumpkin pie. You'll also get plenty of homemade cranberry sauce. Orders must be placed before November 20 for pickup November 23 between 10 a.m. and noon. 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-8448; iceboxcafe.com.

Lutum. Although Lutum will be closed for the holiday, the casual American restaurant will offer sides and desserts that can be ordered ahead and picked up. Sides include Mikey’s Mom’s Colombian stuffing ($16 for two pounds), cranberry mostarda ($6), mashed potatoes with gravy ($12 for two pounds), sweet potato croquettes with orange marmalade ($8 for 6), and a dozen biscuits ($12). Desserts are apple pie ($20) and pumpkin pie ($17). You can add house-made bourbon ice cream for the apple pie and house-made maple pecan ice cream for the pumpkin pie. Email info@lutummiami.com or call to place an order. 1766 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-773-3149; lutummiami.com.

Meraki Greek Bistro. This affordable Greek spot is offering ready-to-serve holiday family meals that feed six to eight people for $150. Guests can order a Greek honey-glazed whole ham with a side of lemon potatoes and traditional Greek salad; marinated turkey with mixed turkey stuffing, lemon potatoes, and a Greek salad; or a half lamb with lemon potatoes. A whole lamb is also available. Call 12 to 24 hours in advance now through December 31 to order. 142 SE First Ave., Miami; 786-773-1535; merakibistro.com.

Pinch Kitchen. Order an entire Thanksgiving feast ($150) that feeds six people. Opt for a whole roast turkey ($120) or an assortment of sides ($40) such as spicy Brussels sprouts with bacon and balsamic glaze, truffled mashed potatoes with gravy, and Pinch-style stuffing. Pumpkin and pecan pies cost $20 each. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, November 21. 8601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-631-2018; pinchmiami.com.

Publix. Order fully cooked turkey dinners online and pick them up at your local store. The large turkey dinner ($84.99) serves 14 to 18 people, and a regular turkey dinner ($44.99) serves seven to ten. Both include a roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, marshmallow delight, and cranberry-orange dressing. Some stores also offer a ham and turkey breast dinner option. Dinner rolls, pies, and appetizers are also available. Plan about two and a half hours to reheat. Heating instructions are included. For hours and locations and to order online, visit publix.com.

Randazzo Italiano. The classic Italian and seafood restaurant is holding a contest to win a Thanksgiving dinner delivered to your home. One lucky winner will receive a free gourmet meal for up to ten people. To enter the contest, text ITALIAN to 797979. If you win, the meal will be delivered to your door Thanksgiving Day. If you already purchased Thanksgiving dinner, enter the contest anyway; if you win, you receive $200 worth of Randazzo Rewards to use toward future purchases. Entries will be accepted through November 19. The winner will be selected November 20. 328 Crandon Blvd., Suite 112, Key Biscayne; 305-456-0480; randazzosmiami.com.

Ruth's Chris Steak House. Ruth’s is taking orders for its sweet potato casserole and creamed spinach sides. Each one serves up to 12 people and cost $29.95 each. 2320 Salzedo St., Coral Gables; 305-461-8360; ruthschris.com.

Trader Joe's. The beloved grocery store is offering an entreé of turkey-and-stuffing en croute, essentially Thanksgiving in a box. For $12.99, you get an all-in-one meal, made with turkey tenderloin and cornbread stuffing rolled into a puff pastry crust, that feeds up to eight people. Gravy and cranberry sauce are included in the box. 9205 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; 305-661-1432; traderjoes.com.

Whole Foods Market. Find everything from appetizers and side dishes to full meals. The festive feast ($249) feeds 12 people and includes a whole roast turkey, spiral-cut ham, mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, gravy and cranberry/orange sauce, green beans with crispy garlic and parsley, creamed spinach and kale, as well as two pies. A vegan Thanksgiving dinner ($39.99) includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil-mushroom stuffing, "cheesy" rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut rainbow carrots, and a chocolate toffee minicake. Order by calling any store or visiting shop.wfm.com. 1020 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-938-2800; wholefoodsmarket.com/southbeach.

