Thanksgiving 2016 Pregame: Friendsgiving at the Anderson and Drinksgiving at the Mighty

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Dunkin Donuts Perks, Mixology Class, and Wynwood Yard Anniversary


  MVN

Thanksgiving 2016 Pregame: Friendsgiving at the Anderson and Drinksgiving at the Mighty

Monday, November 21, 2016 at 2:37 p.m.
By Nicole Cornella
Celebrate Friendsgiving
Courtesy of the Anderson
Because Thanksgiving is simply not enough, it has become standard protocol to stretch out the holiday to the best of our eating and drinking ability.

"Friendsgiving" and Thanksgiving Eve are the perfect excuses to hang with your friends before the stress of hanging with the family becomes a reality. Beginning tonight, get into holiday mode without worrying about defrosting a giant frozen bird.

Inaugural Friendsgiving at the Anderson
Today, November 21, from 7 to 10 p.m., the Anderson will put a twist on the pre-Thanksgiving trend. More than a dozen "friends" of the bar will come together for the inaugural Friendsgiving #AtTheAnderson when local restaurants dish out bites to guests.

Participating "friends" include Taquiza, Tap 79, Alter, 27 Restaurant & Bar, Mono Firito Taco, Zak the Baker, Gigi, Beaker & Gray, Redemption Rye Whiskey, Bin No. 18, Paulie Gee's, Izzy's Fish & Oyster, Mina's Mediterraneo, Sweet Melody, and Pinch Kitchen. Tickets cost $30 get you unlimited noshing plus a welcome punch and can be purchased via mixstir.com. All proceeds for the evening will benefit Children's Home Society of Florida.

Thanksgiving Eve at Hyde Beach at SLS
DJ Irie will host this pre-Thanksgiving fete Wednesday. The party starts at 3 p.m., which perfectly coincides with telling your boss you have to pick up Abuela at the airport because she doesn't have an Uber account. If you actually have to pick up your relatives, fret not — the party lasts till 2 a.m. Irie will be joined by a host of other local DJs, including PXS, Miguel G, Felipe Kaval, Bruno Cardinali, and Patrick Pizzorni, plus live performances by D-Notes and others. For reservations, email hyde.southbeach@sbe.com or call 305-455-2990

The Mighty's Drinksgiving Party
If you have plans to eat Thanksgiving dinner with your conservative Trump-supporting relatives — or your parents are the only two who voted for Jill Stein — maybe it's just time to start drinking. The Mighty can help with that. This Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m. come out and drink. Special libations will feature Wild Turkey and Russell's bourbon and Espolon tequila.

The Anderson
709 NE 79th St.
Miami, FL 33138

305-757-3368

www.theandersonmiami.com

The Mighty
2224 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145

305-570-4311

www.themightymiami.com

Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel
1701 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-674-1701

www.hydebeach.com

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

