Thanksgiving 2016 Pre-Game: Friendsgiving at the Anderson and Drinksgiving at the Mighty
|
Celebrate Friendsgiving
Courtesy of the Anderson
Because Thanksgiving is simply not enough, it has become standard protocol to stretch out the holiday to the best of our eating and drinking ability.
"Friendsgiving" and Thanksgiving Eve are the perfect excuses to hang with your friends before the stress of hanging with the family becomes a reality. Starting tonight, get into holiday mode without even worrying about defrosting a giant frozen bird.
First-Annual Friendsgiving at the Anderson
Tonight, November 21, from 7 to 10 p.m., the Anderson puts its twist on the pre-Thanksgiving trend. Over a dozen "friends" of the bar come together for the first-annual Friendsgiving #AtTheAnderson with over 15 local restaurants dishing out bites to guests.
Participating "friends" include Taquiza, Tap 79, Alter, 27 Restaurant, Mono Firito Taco, Zak the Baker, Gigi, Beaker & Gray, Redemption Rye Whiskey, Bin No. 18, Paulie Gee's, Izzy's, Mina's, Sweet Melody, and Pinch Kitchen. Tickets are $30 and will get you unlimited noshing plus a welcome punch and can be purchased via mixstir.com. All proceeds for the evening will benefit Children's Home Society of Florida.
Thanksgiving Eve at Hyde Beach at SLS
DJ Irie hosts this pre-Thanksgiving fete on Wednesday, November 23. The party starts at 3 p.m., which perfectly coincides with telling your boss you have to pick up Abuela at the airport because she doesn't have an Uber account. If you actually have to pick up your relatives, fret not — the party lasts until 2 a.m. Irie is joined by a host of other local DJ's like PXS, Miguel G, Felipe Kaval, Bruno Cardinali, Patrick Pizzorni, plus live performances by D-Notes, and more. For reservations, email hyde.southbeach@sbe.com or call 305-455-2990
The Mighty's Drinksgiving Party
If you've got plans to have Thanksgiving dinner with your conservative Trump-supporting relatives — or your parents are the only two who voted for Jill Stein — maybe it's just time to start drinking. The Mighty can help you with that. On Wednesday, November 23, starting at 5 p.m. come out and drink. Special libations will feature Wild Turkey and Russell's bourbon and Espolom tequila.
