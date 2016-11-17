Thanksgiving 2016: Order Your Entire Meal To-Go From These Miami Restaurants and Markets

Have someone else make dinner so you can enjoy the day. Photo by Ms Jones via Wikimedia Commons CC 2.0

Thanksgiving is probably the biggest food holiday of the year — a time when families and friends get together to enjoy good fare and one another's company. Just look at all the Hallmark movies and commercials with smiling people gathered around the table, ready to tuck into a golden bird.

Of course, this is real life, and things don't work that way. The turkey doesn't defrost in time or gets burned beyond recognition. Aunt Vivian wants ham, but Brian is vegan. What to do?

Order a dinner to-go from one of Miami's best restaurants and markets, where you can get anything from ham to pumpkin pie to a traditional turkey. Each establishment offers everything you need for a successful dinner — usually cheaper than if you bought all the ingredients yourself. Buy just a bird (or a vegan field roast) or pick up an entire meal, from stuffing to dessert. Most places require you to order in advance, so be sure to make plans as soon as possible.

El Churrasco

El Churrasco has three Thanksgiving to-go options. A large turkey ($230) feeds up to 15 people and comes with a side of cranberries and potato purée. A smaller turkey ($140), stuffed and seasoned, feeds up to seven people and comes with cranberries and potato purée. If you're single or a couple, order the boneless stuffed turkey dish ($25 per person) with cranberries and potato purée. If you're ordering the small or large turkey, you will need to order in advance by calling 786-558-5511.

The Fresh Market

From fully cooked turkeys ($3.99 per pound) and hams ($19.99) to a traditional holiday meal ($79.95) that includes a ten-to-12-pound fully cooked turkey, Yukon Gold potatoes, herb stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, and yeast rolls, Fresh Market has you covered. Order online at thefreshmarket.com, and pick up at your local store.

Jimmy'z Kitchen

A complete dinner includes one ten-to-12-pound roast turkey "pavochon"-style, arroz con gandules (Puerto Rican rice), mofongo stuffing, glazed carrots, and gravy. The meal serves eight to ten people and costs $169. A turkey with mofongo stuffing and gravy is $95. Sides (each serves eight to ten people) include arroz con gandules ($32), mofongo stuffing ($29), green salad ($33), avocado-tomato salad ($33), glazed carrots ($30), pasteles de yuca filled with pork ($35 per dozen), and alcapurrias de carne ($35 per dozen). For dessert, there's flan in pumpkin, coconut, caramel, or cheese varieties ($28). The Thanksgiving menu is available November 17 through 24, and orders must be placed at least five days in advance. Orders can be picked up Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wynwood location. Orders can be placed by calling 305-573-1505 or emailing info@jimmyzkitchen.com.

Perricone's Marketplace & Café

Order an entire feast for ten people for $249.95. The meal includes a 22-to-24-pound whole roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, green beans with almonds, mashed potatoes (sweet or regular), cranberry sauce, apple pie, and pumpkin pie. Add an eight-to-ten-pound honey-baked ham for $59.99.

Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove

Order a Thanksgiving Day feast executed by the Ritz-Carlton's culinary team. It serves six guests and includes everything you need, including turkey and all the trimmings. The meal costs $235 plus tax and tip and can be picked up Thanksgiving Day between noon and 4 p.m. (pickups are prescheduled). Orders must be placed by Tuesday, November 24, by contacting April Pizzo at 305-915-4714 or april.pizzo@ritzcarlton.com.

Spring Chicken

For something less traditional, pick up a bucket of chicken. Half a bird costs $13.95, and a whole is $25.95. In addition, platters of chicken sandwiches help hungry guests sate themselves before the meal. A half-dozen sammies costs $35.75, and a dozen runs $77.35. The restaurant, located at 1514 S. Dixie Hwy. in Coral Gables, is open Thanksgiving Day.

Whole Foods Market

Offering meals that are inclusive for everyone, Whole Foods makes it easy to prep a holiday meal for carnivores, vegetarians, and vegans. An organic turkey dinner package ($149.99) serves six to eight and comes with an organic whole roasted turkey, organic pan gravy, organic traditional herb stuffing, and organic mashed potatoes. Vegans at the table? Order a vegan hazelnut cranberry roast ($19.99). Sides, cakes, and pies are all available à la carte to complete the meal. Order online at wholefoodsmarket.com before November 22 (for in-store pickup) and receive $10 off your next in-store purchase.

