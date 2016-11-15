Thanksgiving 2016: Miami Restaurants Serving Holiday Dinner

Thanksgiving without the hassle. WikiCommons

Thanksgiving is next week and you've got two choices when you want to partake of a juicy bird and all the delicious sides that go with it: Spend hundreds of dollars for groceries and lock yourself in your kitchen for several days beforehand prepping a feast or take the family to a lovely restaurant where professionals roast the turkey to perfection.

Miami restaurants are throwing open their doors to host you for a well-turned out meal. The only thing you have to do is make a reservation. Here are some of the best deals in town. Note that reservations are strongly suggested and prices generally do not include tax, gratuities, and beverages (unless noted).

BLT Prime

The Doral steakhouse offers a three-course dinner that includes celery root soup or gem salad for a starter. For the main course choose roasted turkey with chestnut-sausage stuffing, cranberry-grenadine sauce and rosemary gravy; dry-aged roasted prime rib with confit garlic jus and caramelized onion bread pudding; or striped bass with Brussels sprouts, kohlrabi, and cranberry. For dessert, choose between velvet chocolate rocky road with vanilla anglaise and hazelnuts; cranberry spiced bread pudding with walnuts and cranberry coulis; or a pumpkin tart with maple ice cream. Dinner is $75 per adult and $40 for kids under 12.

Batch Gastropub

Thanksgiving dinner includes with warm tomato soup with herbed cornbread, turkey sliders with IPA gravy, slow roasted turkey with pecan Jameson bacon and rosemary stuffing, and pumpkin pie.

The Bazaar by Jose Andres

A family-style Thanksgiving dinner includes roasted beet salad with caña de cabra cheese; Joyce Farms heritage turkey truffle breast with turkey leg confit, grilled endive, and giblet gravy; butifarra cornbread stuffing; and desserts like the pumpkin spice chocolate mousse tort with chai tea spiced gelato, roasted pumpkin gel, chocolate soil, and toasted meringue. Dinner is $95 per person.

Byblos

Enjoy Thanksgiving with a Mediterranean twist at Byblos. Menu items include salmon carpaccio, turkey ballantine dinner with lemon brine and saffron stuffing and pomegranate molasses, roasted pumplin yogurt and tahini, ad sarawberry cheesecake qatayef. Dinner is $65 per person.

Caffe Abbracci

This Coral Gables eatery is serving dinner from 5 to 10:30 p.m. The menu features pumpkin ravioli

drizzled with infused butter sage, crumbled amarettini and parmigiano reggiani or Grandma's lentil soup for a first course, followed by traditional roast turkey meal with stuffing, creamy corn, Brussels sprouts with bacon and California raisins, mashed sweet potatoes, and cranberry relish. Enjoy homemade apple pie with vanilla ice cream for dessert. Dinner is $40 per person. Kids eat for $23 per person.

The Dutch

A two-course dinner is served from 1 to 9 p.m. and includes cider brined turkey with whipped Yukon potatoes, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, rutabaga, turkey leg stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravy. For dessert choose between apple pie and pumpkin brulee. Dinner is $55 per person.

Il Mulino

Enjoy a dinner with organic roasted turkey, walnut sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, black truffle mashed potatoes, and apple strudel and gelato for $50 per person. The dinner is available at both the Sunny Isles and South Beach locations.

Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe

Thanksgiving dinner is served from noon to 9 p.m. and includes fresh oven-roasted turkey and honey-baked ham with housemade stuffing and gravy, mashed sweet and regular potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce. Dinner is $29.95 and beverages and desserts are not included.

Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach

For something casual, try the Bounty, a house made turkey burger with Thanksgiving day touches of cranberry mostarda and truffled turkey gravy. The burger ($22) will be offered starting on Thanksgiving day through Sunday, November 27.

Quattro Gastronomia Italiana

Special Thanksgiving a la carte offerings include baby arugula and kale salad with crisp prosciutto, grapes, candied walnuts and gorgonzola dressing ($18); pumpkin soup with mascarpone mousse ($15); braised turkey breast stuffed with focaccia, ground beef, ricotta cheese and pistachio served with sage mash potatoes and gravy ($38); traditional risotto with pumpkin walnut and gorgonzola cheese ($28); and oven roasted leg of lamb with pumpkin mash and truffles ($38). For dessert, enjoy butter pecan pie with vanilla ice cream ($10).

The Raleigh

At The Restaurant at the Raleigh enjoy a menu of creamy mushroom soup; roasted braised free-range turkey with natural gravy, butter squash puree, sweet and sour cranberries, rustic stuffing, green beans, and sweet rolls. For dessert there's sweet potato pie with butter pecan ice cream. Dinner is $49 per person.

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach offers two Thanksgiving options. From noon to 4 p.m. enjoy a brunch buffet at Bistro One LR with traditional favorites. $110 for adults, $35 for kids 5-12.

Thanksgiving dinner at Bistro One includes a traditional menu with all the trimmings. Served from 7 to 10:30 p.m., the dinner is $65 for adults, $30 for kids 5-12.

StripSteak by Michael Mina

A family-style dinner includes haricot vert salad with frisee, smoked bacon, truffle sherry vinaigrette, crispy shallots, and Fuji apple; traditional slow roasted turkey breast slices and apricot-raisin stuffed leg with mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, and fennel sausage stuffing, Brussels sprouts and giblet gravy; and for dessert, a chocolate pecan tart with vanilla ice cream. Dinner is served from 6 to 11 p.m. and is $75 per person.

Swine Southern Table & Bar

Thanksgiving dinner is served from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The first course includes Southern favorites like deviled eggs, buttermilk biscuits, and turkey and goose liver mousse. The main course is turkey with Grandma's greens, southern mashed potatoes, and mac 'n cheese. For dessert there's pumpkin rum cake, bourbon pecan pie, and doughnuts. Dinner includes water and sweet tea and there are no substitutions.Dinner is $55 per person.

Vagabond Kitchen & Bar

Thanksgiving dinner includes butternut squash soup with crispy bacon and goat cheese followed by a seared diver scallop with sweet potato puree with roasted almond before the main course of deep fried turkey breast with dark meat confit and traditional stuffing. Sides include sweet potato mash with honey and herbs, while sides include rose petal baby carrots with crispy shallots and bacon and Brussels sprouts with cranberries and butternut squash.For dessert, guests have a choice of either pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie. Dinner is $45 per person.

Vida

The Fontainebleau's brasserie, Vida, offers a lavish holiday buffet from 1 to 9 p.m. for $59 for adults and $29.50 for kids 12 and younger.