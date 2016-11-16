Thanksgiving 2016: A Guide to a Vegan Holiday in Miami

Turkey cake à la Bunnie Cakes. Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

Turkey day may traditionally revolve around a roasted turkey at the table — but why not buck tradition and celebrate compassion this year, instead? Given what a rotten 11 months it's been for almost everyone, there's no better time to embrace kindness than by enjoying a vegan Thanksgiving this year.

Miami's cruelty-free eateries are offering plenty of alternative options for your holiday meal. From homemade pies to turkey cakes to chestnut ravioli, you can order delectable plant-based entrees and desserts and create a whole new tradition in your household.

Bunnie Cakes

Miami's sweetest patisserie is offering its usual lineup of (almost) too-cute-to-eat Thanksgiving desserts. There are three different design options for cakes (turkey ombre, fall ombre ridge, or fall marble drip), four topper options (gobble, gobble; give thanks; we are grateful for sprinkles; or thanksgiving), and four flavor options (very vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, or pumpkin spice). Vegan cakes are $55 and vegan and gluten-free cakes are $65. The bakery also offers mini cupcakes, homemade pies (apple, sweet potato, or pumpkin), mini pies, cookies, bread, and sin tres leches. Orders can be placed by calling (786) 268-9790 or emailing orders@bunniecakes.com.

Choices Cafe

South Florida's conscious chain is offering pre-orders of 100% organic, homemade pumpkin pies. The price is $42 for a full pie, and they can be ordered in store or by calling any of the Choices locations.

Dinner at Full Bloom Courtesy of Full Bloom

Full Bloom Vegan Cuisine

This charming, waterfront Miami Beach restaurant is offering its annual Thanksgiving feast, complete with multiple options for the three-course meal. Starter choices include squash, sweet potato and corn chowder; baby kale, cashew, and cranberry salad; or potato-stuffed mushroom with gravy reduction. For entrees, guests can choose between chestnut and macadamia ravioli in a light mushroom sauce; quinoa and lentil-stuffed golden squashes; or mushroom risotto. Desserts are blueberry vegan cheesecake or homemade Italian gelato. The price is $45 per person and you can make reservations by calling (305) 397-8018 or visiting FullBloomVegan.com/reservations.

Holi Vegan Kitchen & Bar

Holi's order-ahead Thanksgiving lineup includes a three-course meal paired with the most important ingredient of all: wine. The menu includes butternut squash soup, lentil loaf with sweet mashed potatoes, and pumpkin bread. Wine options include Las Canitas Malbec or Maria Torrontes. The price is $75 for two, and the meal can be pre-ordered and picked up the day before Thanksgiving by calling (786) 520-3120, or emailing info@holivegankitchen.com. Holi is located at 3099 NE 163rd St., North Miami.

Baked goodies by Manna Life Food. Courtesy of Manna Life Food

Manna Life Food

Miami's life-affirming downtown eatery is offering special organic, gluten-free loaves (each loaf includes 12 slices) for the holiday. Flavors include banana walnut oat, cacao protein beet, lemon poppy seed and zucchini, sweet potato and cranberry, and carrot. Loaves are $32 each or $27 with a 15% off discount if you mention Miami New Times. You can pre-order by calling (786) 717-5060 or email contact@mannalifefood.com (minimum 24 hours notice for all orders).

Whole Foods Market

WFM locations offer an order-ahead menu that includes a la carte vegan options. Offerings include hazelnut Field Roast cranberry en croute ($19.99); organic traditional herb stuffing (2 pounds, $12.99); roasted vegetable gravy (24 ounces, $6.99); green beans almondine (2 pounds, $19.99); harvest roasted root vegetables (2 pounds, $17.99); cranberry orange relish (24 ounces, $9.99); whipped maple mashed sweet potatoes (2 pounds, $10.99); roasted Brussels sprouts (2 pounds, $19.99); garlic roasted fingerling potatoes (2 pounds, $10.99); vegan pumpkin pie ($10 large, $6 small); and So Delicious cocowhip ($3.99). Call your local WFM or order online at wholefoodsmarket.com.