Six Terpene Infused Brews Set Cannabis Beer Trend For South Florida

Several South Florida breweries have recently started using terpenes — the non-psychoactive flavor molecules responsible for the aroma and flavor in cannabis — to create new beers.

Locally, much of the recent experimentation is thanks to CW Smith, director of operations for Boynton Beach-based Terpene Station, a business he established in 2017 with the goal of making terpenes available to local brewers who add them to give beer a subtle, dank, weed-like flavor.

The Terpene Station's current selection offers more than 50 varieties, or strains, that impart additional layers of flavor that offer sweet, spicy, bitter, and sour notes reminiscent of everything from fruits and vegetables to coffee and peanut. They're also free from active cannabinoids like THC and CBD, so drinking may not get you high, but instead offer a buzz of flavor and aroma.

"The idea isn't to create beers that smell or taste like weed, but instead provide a new depth of flavor you can't get with just hops and adjuncts alone," said Smith, whose terpenes offer a proprietary soluble finishing product created using cannabis from Colorado. "Our tagline is that we're the newest trend in the craft beer movement."

Terpenes are becoming a popular finishing method for brewers nationwide, especially here in South Florida. To date, Smith has worked with a half-dozen brewers using terpenes in everything from lagers and pilsners to stouts and saisons. Here are the six most drinkable beers available at local breweries.

Devour Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach was South Florida's first brewery to experiment with terpenes. Photo courtesy of Devour Brewing Co.

1. Devour Brewing Co. Devour is considered the first South Florida brewery to experiment with terpene-infused beers. It's Florida Thunder IPA featured the Sour OG terpene strain, one that imparts notes of lemon, pine, and earthy undertones which pair perfectly with the base beer's Citra and Mosaic hops. Owner/brewer Chip Breighner is looking to expand his experimentation with several new brews releasing during a terpene-themed 4/20 party on April 20. That includes a pineapple and vanilla milkshake New England-style double IPA brewed using a Pineapple Express terpene and a coconut porter that uses a special edition Girl Scout Cookies terpene. 1500 SW 30th Ave., Boynton Beach; 561-806-6011; devourbrewing.com.

Twisted Trunk brewer and co-founder Fran Andrewlevitch is perhaps one of South Florida's most ardent supporters of the growing terpene movement, brewing a new terpene infused beer that taps every Thursday. Photo courtesy of Twisted Trunk Brewing Co.

2. Twisted Trunk. Twisted Trunk co-owner and brewer Fran Andrewlevich uses terpenes to experiment with a number of his core beers, and has even designated Thursdays to release an all-new terpene-infused brew each week. So far, over ten different terpene beers have been released, including a saison with Lemon Kush terpenes; One Hitter session IPA infused with White Widow terpene; and his McFinn Irish red ale made using Chocolate terpene. 2000 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561-671-2337; twistedtrunkbrewing.com.

Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers will be experimenting with terpenes via its new Weed Reaper Experiment label. Photo by Nicole Danna

3. Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beer / Weed Reaper Experiment.Owner/brewer Bobby Gordash has started experimenting with a number of unique ingredients via a new brand dubbed Weed Reaper Experiment. Under the new project, Gordash brewed a batch of beer he's named Toes In The Sand, a New England-style IPA that combines oats with Citra, Mosaic, and Lemon Drop hops and the addition of Sour Diesel terpenes.The brewer says the terpenes, "give the beer an almost perfume-like aroma and a sweet, dank character." 400E, 3260 NW 23rd Ave, Pompano Beach; 954-532-0196; holymackerelbeers.com.

Invasive Species use of terpenes has yielded a pale ale that highlights cannabis flavor perfectly. Photo by Nicole Danna

4. Invasive Species. Head brewers Phil Gillis and Josh Levitt — as well as Laser Wolf cofounders Chris and Jordan Bellus — have released Invasive Species' very first cannabis-infused brew, Lemon Kush Squish, a pale ale the team made with a Lemon Kush terpene. The resulting brew is incredibly herbaceous with a potent resinous aroma and flavor that's surprisingly reminiscent of the real thing. If you don't get a chance to sample the brew on draft at the taproom before it taps out, Invasive Species will be releasing several more terpene-infused brews during itsr 4/20 Show and Bottle Release on April 20. 726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 754-666-2687; invasivespeciesbrewing.com.

In March, Odd Breed Wild Ales released Resin On My Thumbs, a mixed culture saison infused with G-13 and Lemon Kush terpenes. Photo by Nicole Danna

5. Odd Breed Wild Ales. Brewer/owners Matt Manthe and Dan Naumko age their mixed culture saison in neutral French oak puncheons for 13 months before infusing it with G-13 and Lemon Kush terpene strains. The resulting beer, dubbed Resin On My Thumbs, offers an aromatic dose of sandalwood and cedar along with herbaceous spice and lemon undertones. 50 NE 1st St, Pompano Beach; 754-220-6099; oddbreed.com.

LauderAle will be releasing numerous terpene infused beers during a special event on April 20, and the most popular one will make it into full-time rotation. Photo courtesy of LauderAle

6. LauderAle. head brewer Mike White is set to launch several terpene beers during the brewery's Project Terpene celebration on April 20. Right now, five different strains will be used in several beers, each used to create a unique flavor profile. During the event, the most popular treatment will earn a spot as one of LauderAle's new core brews. "Just like hops, cannabis has a wonderful array of flavor and aroma," said White. "Now we're using terpenes. Maybe soon we'll be using CBD. And even further down the road using actual THC. It's just a new way to create something unique and push the limit." 3305 Southeast 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-653-9711; lauderale.co.

