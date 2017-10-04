Ten Reasons Lucky's Market Is the Best Grocery Store in South Florida

Lucky's Market recently opened another Florida location. The Oakland Park store is the third Lucky's in Broward, joining Coral Springs and Plantation as the cities lucky (pun intended) enough to host South Florida's newest affordable outside-the-box organic grocery chain.

The key to Lucky's success might be the fact that it was founded by chefs. Trish and Bo Sharon opened the first store in 2003 after growing tired of shopping at multiple places to find all the foods they wanted at fair prices.

The Boulder, Colorado-based chain's motto is "Good food shouldn’t be a luxury, it should be a right." So the stores stock items free of pesticides, antibiotics, and growth hormones while mixing in some treats such as candy and beer.

That combination of good food and good prices, coupled with a touch of whimsy, is what makes Lucky's an unbeatable shopping experience. It's a bold statement, but here are the ten reasons why Lucky's Market is the best grocer in South Florida:

1. The bar. Let's get right to the good stuff: There is a bar inside every Lucky's — not separated by a wall over on the side like a hush-hush Publix liquor store, but right there inside the market, inviting you to have a taste of hoppy goodness or a glass of wine before you embark on the stressful chore of choosing what food to put in your face.

2. The produce department. If you think this picture is colorful, the fruit and vegetable department is even better in person. The colors pop, and the produce actually smells like a place you go to buy food to feed your family instead of a hospital. Fruits and vegetables are as natural as they get, and at Lucky's, you're reminded that's the case.

3. A deli that offers more than chicken. Aren't you sick of the same sandwiches and rotisserie chickens you've been eating for dinner? Honestly, some other grocery store chains haven't changed their deli offerings in a decade-plus. Lucky's has an assortment of main dishes and sides that — this is going to sound crazy — you actually want to eat.

4. The candy shop. If everyone loves candy, why is it tucked away in most grocery stores next to the prune juice and soy sauce? Candy deserves better, and Lucky's Market is fighting the good fight when it comes to candy rights. Here, candy isn't an afterthought; it's the only thought when you come across the sugar and chocolate setup that would make even Willy Wonka do a double-take. You're not pinned down to the same eight-ounce bag as everyone else either. Do you want four ounces of gummy bears and seven peanut butter cups for the ride home? You can have those, and nobody will even know if you dispose of the bag properly. It's a perfect crime.

5. The salad bar. Sure, Lucky's didn't invent the salad bar, but having a quality salad bar smack-dab in the middle of its deli as an alternative lunch option is quite the perk. You can make a fresh salad here, or you can buy a premade, Lunchables-looking salad elsewhere. It isn't a tough choice.

6. Fresh seafood. Some grocers offer cloudy-eyed fish, frozen seafood, and just downright unappetizing selections. Lucky's fish and seafood section could stand on it own if it sold nothing else, rivaling any specialty mom-and-pop fish joint you might find around your favorite pier.

7. Beer holders on the carts. Yes, that is what it appears to be: a shopping-cart cup holder designed for a pint of beer, which is available for two bucks in the store, so no, do not bring your own Natural Light can into Lucky's thinking it's cool because there are cup holders on the shopping carts. You really just have to admire the swagger Lucky's brings to the table. It's one thing to have a bar in the store, but it's a completely different, next-level-of-awesome animal to let visitors shop with it in tow. Lucky's is the real MVP.

8. The cheese shop. Cheese comes in so many varieties, so it only makes sense that a grocery store would dedicate more than just a simple cooler for it. Lucky's has just about every cheese under the sun, many of which you won't find lying around your average supermarket.

9. Specialty products in bulk. Craving some chili-rub dried mango? Lucky's has it tucked away in a barrel somewhere. Want to make your own trail mix? You couldn't begin to scratch the surface when it comes to the number of variations you can create with the products Lucky's consistently stocks. In the middle of the store, find a huge assortment of fun and exciting items in bulk, so you can pick and choose. As with the candy section, you're not pinned down to a one-pound bag of anything. You could spend an hour in these aisles going back and forth on how many ounces of candied pecans you want. There really are no wrong choices, because everything Lucky's carries is top-quality.

10. Love for locals. By supporting vendors and local organizations, Lucky’s Market Impact Program is a project designed to improve the quality of life in communities where its stores are located. Lucky's contribution to the neighborhood includes specialized classes to encourage community health, youth health, and nutrition programs to teach kids the importance of healthy eating. And the store's community-resilience project is aimed at helping local individuals and organizations be successful. Lucky's Market is not only a business but also a friendly neighbor.

Lucky's Market. 1033 E .Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park; 754-900-7521. Seven days a week 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For other locations, visit luckysmarket.com.

