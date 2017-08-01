The Ten Best Restaurants in Coconut Grove

Courtesy of Glass & Vine

Although three centuries have passed since Miami’s oldest neighborhood was founded in the late 1800s and later annexed by the City of Miami in 1925, the eclectic, welcoming and laid-back atmosphere has hardly disappeared from the lush, tree-lined streets of Coconut Grove. Thanks to its early influx of immigrants hailing from Britain, Northeastern U.S., and the Bahamas, residents and guests can still enjoy traces of Coconut Grove’s unmistakable bohemian roots, in addition to its vibrant and modern flair, sparked by changing times.

Coconut Grove also boasts a culinary scene as rich and diverse as its history. Umbrella-canopied corner restaurant GreenStreet Cafe continues to lure in throngs of people with its scrumptious brunch offerings. College kid-approved LoKal satisfies burger-and-beer-loving diners with its creative and sustainable menu staples. Family-friendly eatery Ariete doesn’t disappoint with its sophisticated approach to progressive American fare. Plus, restaurants like Bombay Darbar, Le Bouchon and Atchana successfully pay homage to the classic cuisine of each eatery's culinary roots.

From long-running standbys to buzz-worthy new spots, discover the best restaurants in Miami’s first neighborhood — the good ol’ Grove.

GreenStreet's herb and tomato omelette Courtesy of GreenStreet Cafe

1. GreenStreet Cafe. Because brunching is an Olympic sport in Miami — and anyone who disagrees hasn’t brunched properly — head to GreenStreet Cafe, the restaurant that set the standard for what a “proper” brunch soiree should look like. Open until 1 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday, this beloved all-day dining institution features sweet breakfast dishes such as coconut-crusted French toast ($9) and cinnamon roll pancakes ($9), savory lunch and dinner items, including a juicy lamburger ($17) and filet mignon ($29). An assortment of healthy leafy greens, and a lineup of well-crafted cocktailsround out the menu. Pro tip: Sit on the patio for optimal people watching. 3468 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-444-0244; greenstreetcafe.net.

Smoked pork chop at Ariete billwisserphoto.com

2. Ariete. Much has changed in Coconut Grove’s edible landscape within the last few years — and for the better. Led by Michael Beltran, former chef of Cypress Room and Tuyo, and Jason Odio of Sidebar, Ariete brings a touch of natural elegance to the area with a menu that fuses Beltran’s Cuban roots with new American cuisine. The result are dishes such as the foi gras ($26) made with sour orange, temptation caramel, cocoa nibs and fried plantains; and pork chops ($29) that have been brined, smoked and lightly charred for optimal taste and texture. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Ariete’s popular happy hour welcomes guests to nibble and imbibe on options like fritas and smoked salmon sliders, as well as cocktail floats, select beer and wine. And, like with all things at Ariete, its weekend brunch — filled with drool-worthy sweet and savory items — is a hit. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com.

EXPAND Photo by Laine Doss

3. Bombay Darbar. If it’s authenticity and comfort you’re looking for in your Indian food, then look no further than Bombay Darbar. Husband and wife owners Danny and Nan bring the diverse flavors of their native Mumbai, as well as other regions of India, to Coconut Grove, showcasing the mastery of aromatic spices through dishes like tandoori lamb chops ($21.95), chicken tikka masala ($16.95) shrimp malai curry ($17.95), mushroom makhani ($14.95), and other flavorful variations. Most dishes can be ordered mild, low-medium, medium, high-medium, hot or super-hot, depending on your tolerance for spice. Cool those tastebuds off with a sweet glass of mango lassi ($3.45) and gulab jamun ($3.95), fried milk powder balls soaked in rose scented syrup, for dessert. 2901 Florida Ave., Miami; 305-444-7272; bombaydarbar.com.

One of the newest additions to Lokal's sustainable menu is My Childhood Dream ($12), served on a doughnut. Masson Liang Photography

4. Lokal. Perhaps the buzziest dish at LoKal is the “My Childhood Dream” burger ($15). A four-ounce Florida grass-fed patty, American cheese and fried egg, sandwiched between two halves of a seared glazed donut from The Salty Donut sure is worth the hype. But don’t sleep on other decadent options. The sustainability-conscious gastropub slings out comfort food favorites, using locally sourced ingredients, including a burger made from 50% Florida ground beef and 50% Florida ground bacon ($15), fried Florida chicken and Belgian waffles ($15), local alligator ($13) from Clewiston, and the zestiest key lime pie ($8), made with Florida key limes, that’s not to be missed. Join regulars at this graffiti-covered hot spot with a Funky Buddha Floridian in one hand and your four-legged pooch in the other — they’re welcomed with freshly made doggie treats and a special canine menu. 3190 Commodore Plaza, Miami; 305-442-3377; lokalmiami.com.

EXPAND Photo via Glass & Vine

5. Glass & Vine. To fully experience the energy of Coconut Grove, take a seat on the massive patio at Glass & Vine, a casual garden oasis overlooking Peacock Park with glimpses of Biscayne Bay off in the distance. With lush greenery and kiddie play areas within walking distance, the 200-seat eatery by Chopped champion and Eating House chef Giorgio Rapicavoli has become a dining retreat for those looking for simple, ingredient-driven dishes in the area. The menu, inspired by Florida classics and Latin and European influences, is divided into four sections: Snacks, Garden, Sea, and Land. Whether you’re coming for a light snack of chilled-shrimp tostada ($14) — made with slices of Zak the Baker bread, salsa verde, tomatillo, lime and cilantro; a more hearty shareable dish of bison churrasco ($26); or a refreshing craft cocktail before a night out on the town, Glass & Vine fits the bill. 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com.

Lab Gai Photo by CandaceWest.com

6. Atchana’s Homegrown Thai. Thanks to the recent opening of Atchana Capellini’s namesake restaurant in Coconut Grove, Thai food enthusiasts can now enjoy her honest approach to Thai cooking. Using herbs and spices sourced from local farms, Atchana serves up a rich blend of simple and vibrant dishes reminiscent of her childhood in a welcoming atmosphere. Try the lab gai ($15), light and flavorful Isan-style minced chicken, brightened with lime and fresh herbs. Find a selection of curries, soups, rice and noodles, but the pad Thai ($17) and crispy duck ($35) are not to be missed. Pair your meal with craft beer from local microbreweries and you’ll feel right at home. 3194 Commodore Plaza, Miami; 305-774-0404; atchanas.com.



EXPAND Pasta at Strada Courtesy of Strada in the Grove

7. Strada in the Grove. Between the compelling flavors of traditional Italian cuisine and the warmth of the contemporary space, there’s something uniquely comfortable about this Coconut Grove gem. Choose from the eatery's high-end collection of more than 100 wine selections, including boutique wines from every region of the world. Brunch, lunch and dinner menus are almost as extensive as the wine list, with a series of breads, appetizers, cured meats, salads, pastas, seafood and meat dishes to please every kind of Italian food craving. Simple yet complex, the spaghetti ($12.50) — made with garlic, red pepper flakes and aged anchovies elixir — does not disappoint. Neither does the tiramisu ($7) for dessert. 3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami; 305-444-1312; stradainthegrove.com.



EXPAND Courtesy of Le Bouchon du Grove

8. Le Bouchon du Grove. Chef/owner Christian Ville honed his skills at the head of the kitchen in restaurants in England and France before making his way to Miami in 1998. His quaint, long-standing cafe enchants guests during breakfast, lunch and dinner with signature French delights, endless wine selections and a certain je ne sais quoi that Coconut Grove needs. Never-fail starters include onion soup ($8), topped with Swiss cheese, and escargots en persillade ($12.50) — a timeless creation of snails in garlic and parsley-laced butter. Standout entrees include roasted snapper with ratatouille ($26.50), traditional French red wine beef stew ($28.50), made with veal cheeks and served over a nest of fetuccine pasta, and steamed fresh mussels ($20.50), made with white wine and shallots, and accompanied by crisp French fries. 3430 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-448-6060; lebouchondugrove.com.



Courtesy of 33 Kitchen

9. 33 Kitchen. Shake up your palate at 33 Kitchen, a casual industrial-themed eatery named for many reasons: The Grove’s zip code, the number of vertebrae in the human spine, and Jesus’ age at crucifixion, to name a few. It’s the brainchild of Chilean-born chef Sebastian Fernandez and his Peruvian wife Leslie Ames, who serve up tapa-style cold and hot dishes, each exploding with abundant flavor. Get transported to Lima through dishes such as the causa limena ($18) — a signature Peruvian potato dish served cold with avocado, spicy aji amarillo cream, microgreens, and your choice of seared tuna or shrimp — and lomo saltado ($18), made with slices of premium beef tenderloin, red onions and tomatoes, and stir-fried in sweet soy. Though the warm French toast bread pudding — dense on the inside and perfectly charred on the outside — isn’t Peruvian in nature, it’s a decadent dessert worth trying to complete your 33 Kitchen experience. 3195 Commodore Plaza, Miami; 786-899-0336; 33kitchen.com.



EXPAND Photo by Clarissa Buch

10. Palmeiras Beach Club. Two years ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find phenomenal Mediterranean-inspired food in the swank Grove Isle resort, but now Palmeiras Beach Club remains at the forefront, with a high-quality menu showcasing Spanish, French, Italian and Greek influences. Inspired by the stylish waterfront restaurants in St. Tropez, chef Alfredo Alvarez’s expansive indoor and outdoor bayfront stunner allows guests to indulge in a pan-seared 10-oz filet mignon ($42), fresh branzino ($28), homemade pastas and brick-oven pizzas. There’s also a 20-seat chef’s table private dining experience sponsored by Perrier-Jouët, and a Patron Tequila lounge. Palmeiras Beach Club is truly a breath of fresh air. 4 Grove Isle Dr., Miami; 305-858-8300; palmeirasbeachclub.com.

