The Ten Best Bacon Dishes in Miami

Bacon-wrapped dates Courtesy of Sugarcane

Miami basked in the dangerous doughy creations of the doughnut craze and graciously welcomed the vibrant era of poke. But despite all the fleeting food trends, most 305 denizens have remained steadfast in their obsession with bacon.

There’s no need to harp on the “bacon makes everything better” camp. If you’re alive and eat meat, you already know this. So let the food do the talking: Crunch into bacon-wrapped plantains — because Miami — wrap your head around bacon pizza, or indulge in a sticky bun sprinkled in candied bacon.

From swine-laden sweet treats to sizzling sides and full-blown entrées, the following ten plates elevate everyone’s favorite pork product into mouthwatering creations that’ll send even the pickiest of meat eaters to hog heaven.

House-cured slab bacon with peanut butter & jalapeño jelly Courtesy of Quality Meats

1. House-cured slab bacon at Quality Meats

Located in Miami Beach, Quality Meats lives up to its moniker and slays the meat game with just that — its quality cuts of meat. Order the house-cured slab bacon ($18) for a ménage à trois of full-bodied flavors from hefty cuts of smoky bacon, crunchy peanut butter, and jalapeño jelly. Because one can never have too much bacon, especially at this caliber, try a dressed-up scoop of the King ($8), featuring peanut butter-banana sorbet, caramel bananas, candied peanuts, cinnamon toast, and — wait for it — brown sugar bacon.

Bacon-wrapped plantains with guava and cheese Courtesy of Miami Smokers

2. Bacon-wrapped plantains at Miami Smokers

Miami Smokers is a bacon lover’s dream come true. Past its signature sausage sandwiches, which you can wrap in bacon for an extra $3, are drool-worthy sweets like candied bacon ($6) and bacon chip cookies ($3), as well as the perfect side to any sausage feast: bacon-wrapped plantains ($6). These morsels of goodness boast a sweet-and-salty flavor profile with the perfect crunchy exterior, dense interior, and a guava and cheese topping that’s so wonderfully Miami.

EXPAND Juan's Fidy-Fidy featuring 50 percent beef and 50 percent bacon Courtesy of Lokal

3. Juan’s Fidy-Fidy at Lokal

Lokal kicks the classic bacon cheeseburger into high gear with Juan’s Fidy-Fidy ($14), featuring a juicy patty made of 50 percent Florida ground beef and 50 percent Florida ground bacon, Monterey jack cheese, Miami Smokers’ smoked bacon, and a sweet onion marmalade to finish off this hearty handheld meal. It’s flanked by 50 percent sweet potato fries and 50 percent regular fries, created for the most indecisive of folks. The trouble comes in deciding which bacon-related burger to get your hands on — Juan’s Fidy-Fidy or Lokal’s famed Childhood Dream burger, complete with candied bacon. But if you want more bacon for your buck, Juan wins.

EXPAND MGFD bacon pizza Courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

4. MGFD bacon pizza at Harry’s Pizzeria

What’s better than pizza? Pizza topped with bacon, of course. At Harry’s Pizzeria, this bacon-centric pie stars Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink’s smoked bacon, fingerling potatoes, caramelized onions, and aged Gruyère, speckled with fresh arugula, for $16. Indeed, well-crafted pizza is the name of the game at Harry’s Pizzeria, but no other restaurant brings America’s favorite food products — pizza and bacon — into flawless harmony quite like this pie shop.

Warm sticky icky bun billwisserphoto.com

5. Sticky bun at Swine Southern Table & Bar

After devouring dishes from Swine’s pork-themed menu, including bacon-infused mac 'n' cheese and shrimp and grits cooked in smoked bacon broth, enter the realm of bacon desserts with Swine’s sticky bun ($10). Behold a warm sticky bun, covered in maple-bourbon toffee sauce and candied pecans, and served with salted caramel ice cream. Candied smoked bacon finishes off this deliciously attractive sweet treat.

