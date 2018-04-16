Tax Day Specials in South Florida

Before you start planning how to spend your fat tax refund, toast to the annual Tax Day — this Tuesday, April 17 — with themed bites and cocktails. Head to these South Florida bars and restaurants for specials.
1. The Grill Aventura. This steakhouse is offering a special 1040 Martini ($10.40), a play on the name of the standardized tax form, Monday, April 16, and Tuesday, April 17. Located on the first floor of Aventura Mall, it's a convenient spot to grab a martini on the restaurant’s patio or at the chic wraparound bar after spending your tax refund on new shoes. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-466-7195; thegrill.com.
2. The Anderson. Miami’s Upper Eastside cocktail lounge recently celebrated its second anniversary and will welcome in its second tax season with an extended Tax Day happy hour Tuesday, April 17, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. with bites such as the elote fries ($5) and Buffalo cauliflower ($8). Enjoy a martini, margarita, or mojito for $7. 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com.
3. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria. The Palm Beach outpost of Grimaldi’s will offer its coal-fired, brick-oven traditional cheese pizza for $10.40 Tuesday, April 17. 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens, #3101, Palm Beach Gardens; 561-625-4665; grimaldispizzeria.com.
4. Blue’s Bar at the National. The swanky bar tucked away in the National Hotel in South Beach will offer a variety of $8 tapas Tuesday, April 17, including beef satay, jerked mahi-mahi satay, Peruvian ceviche, yuca fries, Brie with grilled baguette, and other bites. Drinks are two-for-one. 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com.
5. Biscayne Bay Brewing. Dollar tacos and half off beer will keep your refund strong. Grab as many lechón, chorizo, and chicken tacos as you can handle all day Tuesday, April 17, for a buck, and beer during happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. is half off. 8000 NW 25th St., #500, Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.
6. BLT Prime. The modern American steakhouse in Doral will offer happy hour all day Tuesday, April 17. Grab half-off alcoholic beverages, including house cocktails or a selection of wine and craft brews. 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com.
7. Nikki Beach. Grab a tax-relief special at one of Miami Beach's most iconic beachside party spots. Receive 9 percent off of every check Tuesday, April 17, whether you're dining or drinking. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeachmiami.com.
8. Kings. Grab your dependents for a night of bowling at Kings, where “dependents” can bowl for free from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 17. While you bowl, order from a full food and cocktail menu, including specialty cocktails such as a gummy-bear-topped Bull & Bear mug. 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 152, Doral; 844-494-9400; kings-de.com.
9. Rubio’s. It’s an all-day taco frenzy at Rubio’s during "Taxo Tuesday." Discounted items include the fish taco especial ($2) and other combinations, such as chimichurri tacos and wild Alaska coho salmon. Multiple locations; rubios.com.
