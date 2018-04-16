Tax Day Specials in South Florida

Before you start planning how to spend your fat tax refund, toast to the annual Tax Day — this Tuesday, April 17 — with themed bites and cocktails. Head to these South Florida bars and restaurants for specials.

1. The Grill Aventura. This steakhouse is offering a special 1040 Martini ($10.40), a play on the name of the standardized tax form, Monday, April 16, and Tuesday, April 17. Located on the first floor of Aventura Mall, it's a convenient spot to grab a martini on the restaurant’s patio or at the chic wraparound bar after spending your tax refund on new shoes. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-466-7195; thegrill.com.

