Tax Day 2017 Specials in Miami

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Alona Abbady Martinez
Great drink specials at the Bar at the Yard.
Masson Liang
A A

Today is Tax Day — Tuesday, April 18 — the deadline for filing 2016 taxes.

Whether you owe money to Uncle Sam or you're celebrating with a refund, here are the Miami spots rewarding you with Tax Day specials.

No audit worries after a 1Under Par.EXPAND
BLT Prime

BLT Prime
BLT Prime is offering 50 percent off all libations today to help relieve some of that tax-filing stress. Enjoy cocktails, beer, and wine at the bar and in the restaurant.

Toast Tax Day with a Mortar and Pistil punch.
Mason Liang

The Bar at the Wynwood Yard
Even if you don't score a sweet tax refund this year, you can still afford to imbibe at the Bar at the Yard. Enjoy two-for-one drinks and $6 punch or sangria from 3 to 7 p.m. Craft beers cost $6 from 10 p.m. till closing time. Make it a double with a beer and a shot for only $10.

Firehouse Subs
Visit the sub company's Facebook page or website for a coupon offering a free medium sub with the purchase of another sub, chips, and a drink. The offer is good through this Thursday.

Great American Cookies at Dolphin Mall
Great American Cookies shares its birthday with Tax Day 2017 and in honor of both is offering a free birthday cake cookie, no purchase or coupon necessary. The offer is available from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

McDonald's
Florida customers can purchase a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for just 1 cent when they buy one at regular price today. The promotion is valid at all South Florida restaurants.

Drinks cost $10.40 at the Oceans 234 bar on Tax Day.EXPAND
Oceans 234

Oceans 234
Shimmy up to the bar and present your business card for specialty cocktails such as a Jack raspberry lemonade, strawberry basil martini, or tropical mule for the clever price of $10.40 (for the 1040 tax form). The offer is good from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bar only.

Pollo Tropical
Enjoy 15 percent off all orders all day.

Get a free Brownie Royale at Tony Roma's.EXPAND
Tony Roma's

Tony Roma's
Order an entrée and receive a coupon for a free Tony Roma's signature dessert.

World of Beer
Those of legal drinking age can enjoy a draft beer on the house or $5 off their check today only.

Alona Abbady Martinez
Alona Abbady Martinez lives in Plantation. She writes about food and family on her blog, Culinary Compulsion, and is working on her book, My Culinary Compulsion, a global food memoir with recipes.
