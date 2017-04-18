Tax Day 2017 Specials in Miami
|
Great drink specials at the Bar at the Yard.
Masson Liang
Today is Tax Day — Tuesday, April 18 — the deadline for filing 2016 taxes.
Whether you owe money to Uncle Sam or you're celebrating with a refund, here are the Miami spots rewarding you with Tax Day specials.
|
No audit worries after a 1Under Par.
BLT Prime
BLT Prime
BLT Prime is offering 50 percent off all libations today to help relieve some of that tax-filing stress. Enjoy cocktails, beer, and wine at the bar and in the restaurant.
|
Toast Tax Day with a Mortar and Pistil punch.
Mason Liang
The Bar at the Wynwood Yard
Even if you don't score a sweet tax refund this year, you can still afford to imbibe at the Bar at the Yard. Enjoy two-for-one drinks and $6 punch or sangria from 3 to 7 p.m. Craft beers cost $6 from 10 p.m. till closing time. Make it a double with a beer and a shot for only $10.
Firehouse Subs
Visit the sub company's Facebook page or website for a coupon offering a free medium sub with the purchase of another sub, chips, and a drink. The offer is good through this Thursday.
Great American Cookies at Dolphin Mall
Great American Cookies shares its birthday with Tax Day 2017 and in honor of both is offering a free birthday cake cookie, no purchase or coupon necessary. The offer is available from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
McDonald's
Florida customers can purchase a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for just 1 cent when they buy one at regular price today. The promotion is valid at all South Florida restaurants.
|
Drinks cost $10.40 at the Oceans 234 bar on Tax Day.
Oceans 234
Oceans 234
Shimmy up to the bar and present your business card for specialty cocktails such as a Jack raspberry lemonade, strawberry basil martini, or tropical mule for the clever price of $10.40 (for the 1040 tax form). The offer is good from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bar only.
Pollo Tropical
Enjoy 15 percent off all orders all day.
|
Get a free Brownie Royale at Tony Roma's.
Tony Roma's
Tony Roma's
Order an entrée and receive a coupon for a free Tony Roma's signature dessert.
World of Beer
Those of legal drinking age can enjoy a draft beer on the house or $5 off their check today only.
