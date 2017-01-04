Tatel Madrid to Open Miami Beach Restaurant Later This Month

A rendering of the Tatel Miami dining room. Courtesy of Tatel Miami

According to anyone who's had it, you haven't experienced gastronomic perfection until you've tasted Tatel's truffled potato omelet.

A simple mixture of eggs, thinly sliced potato, and freshly shaved black truffle, the dish is drool-worthy, as evidenced in a YouTube video where Tatel executive chef Nacho Chicharro whisks one up for the camera.

Soon you won't have to travel to Madrid, the restaurant's birthplace, to try it. Tatel Miami will open at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach in the space formerly occupied by David Bouley Evolution. Enrique Iglesias and two of the most important athletes in Spain’s history – tennis legend Rafael Nadal and two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol — are operating partners in the South Florida endeavor.

At Tatel Miami, expect to find plenty of high-end products used to create the dozens of mouthwatering Spanish dishes that have made the Madrid restaurant world-famous, from those shaved truffles to Iberian ham.

To carry on the tradition stateside, Tatel Miami has hired former Nobu Miami executive chef Nicolas Mazier to head the kitchen. The chef trained for months alongside Chicharro at the Madrid location in order to deliver the secrets of Spanish cuisine to Miamians.

Tatel cofounders Abel Matutes Prats and Manuel Campos Guallar opened the original location in 2015 and, after seeing much success their first year, decided to expand the concept.

When it opens later this month, Tatel Miami will offer a mix of traditional Spanish cuisine, along with modern variations on classic items. A wide variety of dishes will be prepared using seasonal ingredients, including the restaurant's famous tortilla trufada, croquetas de leche fresca, Gallega-style octopus, and that omelet — better known as Milanesa de ternera San Román con huevo y trufa. Prices are not yet available.

Mazier will also add a number of locally inspired dishes unique to the Miami menu, including ceviche Mediterraneo de dorada (sea bass ceviche served with sweet mango dressing) and gambas al ajillo. Tatel Miami will also offer a full menu of authentic homemade Spanish desserts such as flan de queso (Brie flan served with caramel and whipped cream) and torrija (a milk-infused brioche that's caramelized and served with ice cream made with artisanal milk).

