Taste of the Nation 2017 Gathers Miami's Top Restaurants to Fight Childhood Hunger

EXPAND Allen Susser (honorary founding chair), Andy Villabona (southeast regional manager of culinary events for Share Our Strength), and Timon Balloo (this year's chef chair.) Courtesy of World Red Eye

Now in its 29th year, Taste of the Nation gathers over 60 restaurants from Miami-Dade and Broward counties to help raise money for No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America, where one in six children struggle with not getting enough to eat. In Florida the statistics are even worse: one in four.

Attendees will get to sample food and meet chefs from favorite spots such as Artisan Beach House, Kuro, Scarpetta, Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits, and Alter.

In addition, Taste of the Nation features interactive elements such as an Urban Beer Garden where guests can sample some of South Florida's top breweries (J. Wakefield Brewing, the Tank Brewing, and Biscayne Bay Brewing Company) and an instant wine cellar attendees can win with over $2,000 worth of wine. A silent auction will offer restaurant certificates and weekend getaways, among other items.

A speakeasy, new to Taste of the Nation, pairs local mixologists from Beaker & Gray, Alter, Wynwood Diner, Bitter Truth, and Repour Bar with a spirit from which they will then create a speciality cocktail served throughout the evening, something to enjoy while listening to a live performance of Canadian indie-rock band the Strumbellas.

Lisa Petrillo, food and lifestyle reporter from CBS4, will be hosting the event and is looking forward to the evening. "How could I resist a night with some of the most talented chefs in town?" Petrillo says. "Everyone knows that great food and drink play big in my life, so being involved with such an important fundraising event as Taste of the Nation was a no-brainer for me. It’s a spectacular celebration that benefits a phenomenal and necessary cause — combating childhood hunger. Event attendees should come hungry and ready to support the mission.”

Taste of the Nation

7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $125 to $200 via nokidhungry.org.

