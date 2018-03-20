 


Tazuiza tacos
Tazuiza tacos
Courtesy Taquiza

Taquiza Opening Second Location in North Beach With Cocktails

Laine Doss | March 20, 2018 | 12:27pm
AA

Taquiza, the South Beach taco stand best known for serving traditional tacos by chef Steve Santana, is opening a second Miami Beach location.

The outpost will open at the Broadmoor Miami Beach hotel. Formerly the Days Inn, the hotel has undergone an extensive renovation and added Taquiza as its oceanfront eatery.

The restaurant is slated for a late March opening and will offer indoor seating, as well as outdoor seating on the oceanfront patio.

That proximity to the ocean was what sold Santana on the space, by the way. "Just being right there on the beach was a no-brainer."

Santana tapped his original Taquiza designers to work on the restaurant, which will feature wood, metal, and concrete countertops.

According to Santana, the new space is much larger, and will offer both outdoor patio seating and indoor tables.

At the beginnning, the menu will exactly mirror the original Taquiza, serving a dozen different tacos such as al pastor, carnitas, cochinita, asada, barbacoa, lengua, and chapulines. Totopos with guacamole, elote, quinoa, and a squash blossom quesadilla, and two breakfast items (huevos a la Mexicana and chilaquiles) round out the menu. In the future, Santana says the larger kitchen at the North Beach location will make it easier to experiment with additional items.

Like the South Beach flagship, all tortillas will be made with stone-ground, USDA organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free blue corn masa.

The new Taquiza will also offer a full bar with cocktails developed by Nikos Mantzaridis and, what is described as a "mysterious young gentleman whose resume consists of the Broken Shaker" and other bars. In addition, the restaurant will offer MExican sodas, a rotating craft beer selection, sangrias, wine, and a michelada made with a spicy house mix.

Taquiza. 7450 Ocean Terrace, Miami Beach; 305-748-6099; taquizatacos.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

