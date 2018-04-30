Tap 42's Aventura Mall Outpost Is Its Largest Location Yet

After nearly a year of anticipation, Fort Lauderdale-based restaurant Tap 42 will open an outpost at Aventura Mall this Wednesday, May 2. With it comes a vibrant bar scene and a menu of affordable and well-executed comfort food.

The 6,300-square-foot space with an adjoining 1,200-square-foot patio is located on the second floor of the mall's 315,000-square-foot expanded wing, which overlooks an open-air piazza. The interior design is similar to that of other Tap 42 locations. Trademarks include distressed wood, rustic lighting, and a massive bar.

It will offer many of the same features that Tap 42 regulars have come to know, including more than 40 beers on tap, a large socializing component, and the Prohibition burger ($14.50), which layers white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, Dijonnaise, and secret sauce atop a thick meat patty.