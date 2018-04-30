Tap 42's Aventura Mall Outpost Is Its Largest Location Yet

After nearly a year of anticipation, Fort Lauderdale-based restaurant Tap 42 will open an outpost at Aventura Mall this Wednesday, May 2. With it comes a vibrant bar scene and a menu of affordable and well-executed comfort food.
The 6,300-square-foot space with an adjoining 1,200-square-foot patio is located on the second floor of the mall's 315,000-square-foot expanded wing, which overlooks an open-air piazza. The interior design is similar to that of other Tap 42 locations. Trademarks include distressed wood, rustic lighting, and a massive bar.
It will offer many of the same features that Tap 42 regulars have come to know, including more than 40 beers on tap, a large socializing component, and the Prohibition burger ($14.50), which layers white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, Dijonnaise, and secret sauce atop a thick meat patty.
"We recognized a need in Aventura for a cool, affordable dining and drinking destination," partner Alex Rudolph says.
Other signatures, such as oven-baked mac 'n' cheese, a truffle-infused crispy chicken tender melt, and barbecued baby-back ribs, will be available. Also expect some of the brand's newly launched items, including a flame-grilled New York strip steak, an avocado turkey burger wrap, and an over-the-top ice-cream cookie sundae. Weekly specials include half-off Prohibition Burger Mondays, Wine Wednesdays, and bottomless brunch Saturday and Sunday.
"We're excited to be the new go-to destination for the entire area," Rudolph says. "Aventura is an underserved market, so it's an amazing opportunity."
Tap 42 is part of the mall's $214 million renovation, which included the addition of Treats Food Hall and nearly a dozen standalone restaurants, including Pubbelly Sushi, Cvi.che 105, and Genuine Pizza.
Tap 42 Aventura. Aventura Mall, 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-466-9034; tap42.com. Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
