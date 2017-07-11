menu

Tap 42 to Open Largest Location in Aventura Mall Food Hall

Due South and MIA Beer Company Take Home Medals at National Can Can Awards


Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By Clarissa Buch
A rendering of Aventura Mall's courtyard near its soon-to-open food hall.
Courtesy of Tap 42
Tap 42, the Fort Lauderdale-based restaurant known for a vibrant bar scene and elevated comfort food, will open an outpost in Aventura before year's end. The announcement comes less than six months after the concept opened its fourth location, in midtown Miami.

This newest eatery will be part of the 315,000-square-foot Aventura Mall expansion, set to open in late 2017. The outpost is expected to be the largest Tap 42, with 6,300 square feet of indoor dining and bar space, plus a 1,200-square-foot patio overlooking an open-air piazza.

The Aventura location will offer many of the same features that Tap 42 regulars have come to know, including more than 40 beers on tap, a large socializing component, and the Prohibition burger ($14.50), which layers white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, Dijonnaise, and secret sauce atop a thick meat patty.

Other signatures, such as a variety of beers, oven-baked mac 'n' cheese, a truffle-infused crispy chicken tender melt, and barbecued baby-back ribs, will also be available.

The interior design will be similar to that of other Tap 42 locations. Trademarks include distressed wood, rustic lighting, and a large bar installment. Lush greenery will complement the mall's decor.

“We recognized a need in Aventura for a cool, affordable dining and drinking destination," Alex Rudolph, Tap 42's vice president of development, says. "We feel the Tap 42 brand fills a major gap for the entire North Miami and Aventura area. Having the opportunity to be part of this expansion at one of the world’s most successful and iconic malls is a dream come true."

An exact opening date has yet to be released. For more information, visit tap42.com.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
