Tap 42 Opens in Midtown Miami This Weekend With More Than 40 Beers on Tap

The bar at Tap 42 in Fort Lauderdale first opened in 2011. Photo courtesy of Tap 42

Tap 42 has announced the opening date for its Midtown Miami restaurant.

The newest addition to the Tap & Co. family, Tap 42, located on the corner of NE 33 St. and 1 Ave., will officially open for business on Saturday, May 20.

The 6,150-square-foot establishment will boast a bar and food program slightly different from its sister establishments in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Gables, and Boca Raton, but will still offer some of the more familiar gastropub-style fare with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free offerings.

For beer lovers, the standard selection of more than 40 craft brew selections will be available on tap, but foodies can also seek out several new Tap 42 menu items unique to the Midtown restaurant. Exclusive items include the rainbow sushi bowl ($18) with tuna, whitefish, salmon, avocado, cucumber, scallion, and sushi rice; hand-battered fish and chips ($16.50), fried grouper with herb fries, malt vinegar, and a roasted jalapeño tartar sauce; and several selections that feature simply-grilled meat or fish like the California chopped chicken bowl ($17.50), a grilled free-range chicken breast served with cilantro rice, charred corn, guacamole, tomato, black beans, and a house-made salsa.

In addition to the new menu items, the Midtown location will also feature the brand's largest outdoor patio. A massive 40-person indoor/outdoor bar and an extensive al fresco dining area will be made complete with a specially-designed beer garden and lounge, once the focal point of the space's former tenant, Apeiro.

When doors open at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, it will be just in time for the restaurant's famous "bottomless" weekend brunch, with $15 all-you-can-drink mimosas, bloody marys, and Harpoon UFO White on draft available until 3 p.m. The establishment has also become well-known for its Wednesday ladies' night and $5 prohibition burger Monday.

"We've been in love with this location since we first saw it years ago, as we feel it is the best and highest profile location in all of Mid-Miami," said partner and vice president of development Alex Rudolph. "It's not far from neighborhoods like Edgewater, Wynwood, the Design District, Downtown, Brickell, and MiMo, or even places like Miami Shores, Bay Point, and Miami Beach."

It's been almost a year since Tap 42, the Fort Lauderdale-originated gastropub offering up to 42 craft beer taps, opened its third location in Coral Gables (301 Giralda Ave.) following the brand's second location in Boca Raton.

Founded in 2011 by brothers Sean and Blaise McMackin, Tap 42 first drew crowds to its Broward County restaurant and bar as one of the area's first concepts to combine signature architectural design with a chef-driven menu, a large selection of craft beer on draft, and craft cocktail beverage program.

Tap 42

3301 Northeast First Ave., Miami; 305-709-5000; tap42.com.

