menu

Tap 42 Coming to Midtown in March With Expanded Menu, Beer Garden

Tatel Madrid to Open Miami Beach Restaurant Later This Month


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Tap 42 Coming to Midtown in March With Expanded Menu, Beer Garden

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 11:10 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Order a truffle-infused crispy chicken tender melt at Tap 42's newest location in midtown Miami.EXPAND
Order a truffle-infused crispy chicken tender melt at Tap 42's newest location in midtown Miami.
Photo via @Clarissabrunch
A A

Tap 42, the Fort Lauderdale-based eatery known for craft beer and indulgent plates, will open in March in midtown Miami.

Taking over the former Apeiro Kitchen & Bar space (3252 NE First Ave.), the 6,150-square-foot restaurant was expected to debut in November, but its opening was delayed. This marks the fourth Tap 42 in South Florida and the second in Miami-Dade. The first Miami-area Tap 42 opened in Coral Gables in May 2016.

Related Stories

"We've been in love with this location since we first saw it years ago," says Alex Rudolph, Tap 42's partner and vice president of development. "We couldn't be more excited to join the mid-Miami business community.”

Tap 42 Coming to Midtown in March With Expanded Menu, Beer Garden
Courtesy of Tap 42

The midtown location will offer many of the same features that Tap 42 regulars have become familiar with, including more than 40 beers on tap, a large socializing component, and the brand's Prohibition burger ($14.50), which layers white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, Dijonnaise, and secret sauce on top of a thick patty.

But diners should expect a few new additions at the redesigned eatery. The space will feature an indoor/outdoor bar, which was a staple at the now-shuttered Apeiro, as well as a large patio and beer garden.

The menu will also look slightly different too. Besides serving a wide variety of beers and well-known dishes, such as oven-baked mac 'n' cheese and barbecued baby-back ribs, the restaurant is focused on expanding its offerings to include more than just traditional bar food.

Southern fried chicken salad has been added to Tap 42's menu.EXPAND
Southern fried chicken salad has been added to Tap 42's menu.
Photo via @Clarissabrunch

A sneak peek at the growing menu includes Shanghai shrimp tempura ($13.50). Served on a bed of crisp lettuce, bite-sized pieces of shrimp are doused in spicy mayo and topped with toasted sesame and scallions. There's also a Southern fried chicken salad ($16), which includes a hearty portion of chopped greens, hardboiled eggs, tomatoes, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese, along with three to four hand-battered chicken tenders. Garlic buttermilk dressing is drizzled on top for an added kick.

Try the Shanghai shrimp tempura.EXPAND
Try the Shanghai shrimp tempura.
Photo via @Clarissabrunch

If your go-to meal is a sandwich, you're in luck. The restaurant recently created a crispy chicken tender melt smeared with truffle oil ($15.50). The cheddar and guacamole sandwich, stuffed with hand-battered chicken similar to that found in the new salad, is served on a toasted baguette with a side of Parmesan fries.


Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Shops at Midtown Miami
More Info
More Info

3401 N. Miami Avenue Miami
Miami, FL 33127

miles
Tap 42
More Info
More Info

301 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, Florida 33134

954-463-4900

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >