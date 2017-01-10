Tap 42 Coming to Midtown in March With Expanded Menu, Beer Garden

EXPAND Order a truffle-infused crispy chicken tender melt at Tap 42's newest location in midtown Miami. Photo via @Clarissabrunch

Tap 42, the Fort Lauderdale-based eatery known for craft beer and indulgent plates, will open in March in midtown Miami.

Taking over the former Apeiro Kitchen & Bar space (3252 NE First Ave.), the 6,150-square-foot restaurant was expected to debut in November, but its opening was delayed. This marks the fourth Tap 42 in South Florida and the second in Miami-Dade. The first Miami-area Tap 42 opened in Coral Gables in May 2016.

"We've been in love with this location since we first saw it years ago," says Alex Rudolph, Tap 42's partner and vice president of development. "We couldn't be more excited to join the mid-Miami business community.”



Courtesy of Tap 42 The midtown location will offer many of the same features that Tap 42 regulars have become familiar with, including more than 40 beers on tap, a large socializing component, and the brand's Prohibition burger ($14.50), which layers white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, Dijonnaise, and secret sauce on top of a thick patty. But diners should expect a few new additions at the redesigned eatery. The space will feature an indoor/outdoor bar, which was a staple at the now-shuttered Apeiro, as well as a large patio and beer garden. The menu will also look slightly different too. Besides serving a wide variety of beers and well-known dishes, such as oven-baked mac 'n' cheese and barbecued baby-back ribs, the restaurant is focused on expanding its offerings to include more than just traditional bar food. EXPAND Southern fried chicken salad has been added to Tap 42's menu. Photo via @Clarissabrunch A sneak peek at the growing menu includes Shanghai shrimp tempura ($13.50). Served on a bed of crisp lettuce, bite-sized pieces of shrimp are doused in spicy mayo and topped with toasted sesame and scallions. There's also a Southern fried chicken salad ($16), which includes a hearty portion of chopped greens, hardboiled eggs, tomatoes, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese, along with three to four hand-battered chicken tenders. Garlic buttermilk dressing is drizzled on top for an added kick.

EXPAND Try the Shanghai shrimp tempura. Photo via @Clarissabrunch If your go-to meal is a sandwich, you're in luck. The restaurant recently created a crispy chicken tender melt smeared with truffle oil ($15.50). The cheddar and guacamole sandwich, stuffed with hand-battered chicken similar to that found in the new salad, is served on a toasted baguette with a side of Parmesan fries.



