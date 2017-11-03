Tanuki Launches Asian-Inspired Dim Sum Brunch

About a year and a half ago, the Russian-based Japanese chain Tanuki opened its first U.S. location on Alton Road. This past October, the South Beach spot debuted an Asian-inspired brunch.

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant, which serves more than 80 items during lunch and dinner, offers a small but mighty brunch menu that's available from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The concept is owned by Bulldozer Group, a restaurant investment company with holdings in Dubai, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, with nearly 60 locations in Moscow alone, and generally serves sushi 24 hours a day seven days a week at most locations. However, Tanuki's South Beach location, which shares the name but has some different investors, doesn't feel like a massive chain, especially during brunch service.