Tanuki Launches Asian-Inspired Dim Sum Brunch

Clarissa Buch | November 3, 2017 | 9:29am
AA

About a year and a half ago, the Russian-based Japanese chain Tanuki opened its first U.S. location on Alton Road. This past October, the South Beach spot debuted an Asian-inspired brunch.

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant, which serves more than 80 items during lunch and dinner, offers a small but mighty brunch menu that's available from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The concept is owned by Bulldozer Group, a restaurant investment company with holdings in Dubai, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, with nearly 60 locations in Moscow alone, and generally serves sushi 24 hours a day seven days a week at most locations. However, Tanuki's South Beach location, which shares the name but has some different investors, doesn't feel like a massive chain, especially during brunch service.

The meal begins with sharable dim sum plates, presented on a compact wooden cart stacked with steaming baskets of food. Servers allow diners to view each option, from dumplings to sushi and sashimi, before selecting items for the table ($6 for three pieces).

Salmon and crispy rice Benedict.EXPAND
Salmon and crispy rice Benedict.
Courtesy of Tanuki

Then patrons choose from seven brunch plates. Tanuki recommends the roasted vegetable and crispy quinoa salad ($14), in which cold quinoa is topped with a poached egg and shishito vinaigrette, resulting in a pleasantly strong smoky aftertaste. Also try the crispy Brussels sprouts ($13), topped with a fried egg and drizzled with truffle vinaigrette.

Benedicts ($16 each) bring either salmon, served on a bed of crispy rice and garnished with avocado and kimchee glaze, or crispy barbecued pork belly with spinach, shishito pepper, and cabbage inside a warm bao bun.

Green tea French toast
Green tea French toast
Courtesy of Tanuki

There is no formal dessert menu, but the green tea French toast ($15) — garnished with mixed berries, whipped cream, yuzu miso caramel, and hazelnuts — will satisfy any craving for sweets.

Because brunch would not be complete without booze, bottomless Prosecco ($20) or mimosas and bellinis ($25) are available. There is also a house bloody mary with a dash of wasabi ($10).                                                                      
During brunch, Tanuki offers its massive lunch too, including sushi, sashimi, dim sum, and noodles ($12 to $35).

Tanuki. 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305 615-1055; tanukimiami.com. Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sundays.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

