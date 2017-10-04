Tacos and Tattoos, Taquiza, and Wood Tavern Among Favorite Taco Joints in Miami

National Taco Day is today, October 4. Luckily, wherever you are in town, you're probably not far from a tortilla-wrapped meat-and-vegetable bite.

Miami-Dade County is rife with Mexican joints, from upscale concepts such as Cantina La Veinte, Lolo's Surf Cantina, and Naked Taco to casual taquerias like Huahua's, Bodega, and Viva Mexico y Algo Mas. Though atmosphere, style, and price range differ, many of Miami's Mexican restaurants are united in offering variations and regional styles of the popular street food.

According to a recent study by Yelp, West Kendall's Tacos & Tattoos is the most reviewed taco spot in Miami, followed by Taquiza in Miami Beach and Wood Tavern in Wynwood.

Businesses were identified by the words "taco" and "tacos" in Yelp reviews and then ranked based on review count and overall restaurant rating. Those that made the cut received at least four out of five stars, with hundreds of corresponding reviews.

Other establishments on the list are Doce Provisions, Taqueria Viva México, Antojitos Mexicanos Tenorio, and Cardon y El Tirano. Rounding out the top ten are Herencia Mexicana, El Taquito, and A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion.

The list demonstrates that Miami craves cuisine from tried-and-true restaurants with long-standing reputations. These eateries are mostly value-friendly, making a case for people wanting good food at reasonable prices.

Interestingly, the data displays a noticeable absence of many of the city's most popular taco spots, including Coyo, Bodega, and Naked Taco. Others, such as Tacology, Lolo's Surf Cantina, and Plomo, which opened within the past year, might be too new to have garnered enough reviews to be considered.

If you're looking to celebrate National Taco Day, here are a few places offering discounts and freebies today:

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill is offering a free original taco (chicken, beef, or veggie) with any purchase through October 8 at all locations in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach. Limit one free taco per check. To find the nearest location, visit limefreshmexicangrill.com.

Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar is offering $3 tacos, $5 margaritas, and other drink specials from noon to 1 a.m. From 6 to 8 p.m., Partida cocktails cost $8, and shots run $5. 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-456-8484; plomotacobar.com.

Rubio’s is offering all-day specials on its signature tacos, as well as $2.99 alcohol after 4 p.m. The California-based restaurant has multiple South Florida locations; visit rubios.com for one nearest you.

Smokey Bones Bar + Fire Grill is serving unlimited barbecue street tacos. From 9 p.m. till closing, get all the tacos you can handle for $12 in your choice of pulled pork, smoked brisket, steak, or chicken, topped with a choice of cabbage, onion, tomato, ranch, and cheddar jack cheese. For a location near you, visit smokeybones.com.

