Tacolandia Offers Miami's Best Tacos in One Place: Fiesta Four-Pack on Sale Now

So many tacos, so little time. That's likely what you thought at some point when trying out Miami's various taco restaurants.
If you've ever dreamed of doing a Miami taco crawl but were overwhelmed by the logistics of visiting more than two dozen places in one day, all you have to do is buy a ticket to New Times' Tacolandia, presented by Goya, to achieve your lofty taco goals.
Saturday, November 18, from 3 to 6 p.m., Wynwood's Soho Studios will be filled with more than 30 of Miami's favorite taco spots so you can have your fill in one tortilla-stuffed afternoon.
Participating restaurants include Agave Taco Bar, Amour de Miami, Candela Gastrobar, Coyo Taco, Deck Sixteen, El Grito, El Jefe Luchador, Fresh Guacamole, Hauhau's Taqueria, La Lupita Taqueria, La Santa Taqueria, Milty's Gourmet Catering & Events, My Ceviche, Orale Mexican Restaurant, Plomo,
Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Tacology, Taquiza, and Villa's Taco, and more taco places are being added daily.
In addition to helping you achieve taco nirvana, Tacolandia will provide live entertainment, cash bars, and awards for food excellence in various categories.
To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com. General-admission tickets cost $45 online through November 17 and $50 at the door November 18. A "Fiesta Four-Pack" runs $135 ($33.75 per ticket).
VIP tickets include entry to the party one hour early, at 2 p.m., for maximum taco-scarfing, as well as access to a lounge with exclusive food samples and an open bar. VIP tickets cost $60 online through November 17 and $70 at the door November 18. A "Fiesta Four-Pack" of VIP tickets runs $180 ($45 each).
New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $33.75 to $60 via newtimestacolandia.com and $50 to $70 at the door.
