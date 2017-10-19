Tacolandia Offers Miami's Best Tacos in One Place: Fiesta Four-Pack on Sale Now

So many tacos, so little time. That's likely what you thought at some point when trying out Miami's various taco restaurants.

If you've ever dreamed of doing a Miami taco crawl but were overwhelmed by the logistics of visiting more than two dozen places in one day, all you have to do is buy a ticket to New Times' Tacolandia, presented by Goya, to achieve your lofty taco goals.

Saturday, November 18, from 3 to 6 p.m., Wynwood's Soho Studios will be filled with more than 30 of Miami's favorite taco spots so you can have your fill in one tortilla-stuffed afternoon.