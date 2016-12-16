Sweet Liberty's Brunch Is Miami's Best Hangover Cure
Courtesy of Sweet Liberty
Here's the scenario: It's Sunday afternoon and you just woke up. Feeling fuzzy with a slight headache, you recall having a wee bit too much fun at last evening's holiday fete.
You pop a few Tylenol and vaguely recall making plans to get together with your squad today. No worries. Just run a comb through your hair and meet them at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. for its new hangover-friendly brunch, served Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
What makes this brunch different from all the others? For one, barman John Lermayer is a partner at this South Beach watering hole which translates into plenty of cocktails on the menu paired with a delightful assortment of booze-soaking favorites like burgers, stuffed French toast, and chilaquiles. Plus, since brunch is served until 5 p.m., even the latest sleeper can still enjoy the fare and pretend they didn't snooze the entire day away. New Times was invited to experience the brunch — hangover included.
|
Bloody with a side
Photo by Laine Doss
First things first, start with Grandma Sue's bloody mary ($13) served Midwest style. This spicy blend of vodka and tomato juice is seasoned with Old Bay, coriander, and a secret blend of spices for a slight tingle on your lips sure to put a little life back into your shriveled shell of a body. What's Midwest style, you ask? Your bloody is served with an eight-ounce pony of beer. Gotta love those Midwestern values.
|
Hangover helper
Photo by Laine Doss
Soak up last night's sins with an order of chilaquiles ($16), a hulking bowl of sunny-side up, free-range eggs over black beans and salsa verde topped with queso fresco.
|
Duck benedict
Photo by Laine Doss
The smoked duck benny ($19) is a heartier meal. Smoked duck breast rests over a potato cake and is topped with a sous vide egg, sautéed greens, and hollandaise. Served with potatoes, it's a filling and inspired play on a breakfast staple. Other savory options include eggs and grits ($14), a farm-fresh omelette with goat cheese and sundried tomatoes ($14), the Buns of Liberty burger ($17), and steak and potatoes ($22).
|
French toast
Photo by Laine Doss
On the sweeter side of things, Sweet Liberty offers blueberry pancakes ($12) and crumb granola with Greek yogurt, local honey, and fruit ($12). Opt for the stuffed French toast ($14), a shareable mountain of corn-flake-encrusted brioche, bananas, vanilla cream, and Kentucky whiskey caramel.
|
Brunch cocktails
Photo by Laine Doss
Of course, there are innovative brunch cocktails like the chamomile margarita and a wakeful espresso martini ($12 each). Try the Ramos gin fizz, a soothing, tall gin, lemon, and egg white creation that's a New Orleans favorite. Brunch isn't complete without mimosas or bellinis. Here, the bellini is dressed up with sweet/tart passionfruit and a touch of cinnamon.
A few cocktails, a plate of eggs, and a shared dessert and you're back to yourself and ready to face the world again.
