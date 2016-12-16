menu


Sweet Liberty's Brunch Is Miami's Best Hangover Cure

Friday, December 16, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Courtesy of Sweet Liberty
Here's the scenario: It's Sunday afternoon and you just woke up. Feeling fuzzy with a slight headache, you recall having a wee bit too much fun at last evening's holiday fete.

You pop a few Tylenol and vaguely recall making plans to get together with your squad today. No worries. Just run a comb through your hair and meet them at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. for its new hangover-friendly brunch, served Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

What makes this brunch different from all the others? For one, barman John Lermayer is a partner at this South Beach watering hole which translates into plenty of cocktails on the menu paired with a delightful assortment of booze-soaking favorites like burgers, stuffed French toast, and chilaquiles. Plus, since brunch is served until 5 p.m., even the latest sleeper can still enjoy the fare and pretend they didn't snooze the entire day away. New Times was invited to experience the brunch — hangover included.

Bloody with a side
Photo by Laine Doss

First things first, start with Grandma Sue's bloody mary ($13) served Midwest style. This spicy blend of vodka and tomato juice is seasoned with Old Bay, coriander, and a secret blend of spices for a slight tingle on your lips sure to put a little life back into your shriveled shell of a body. What's Midwest style, you ask? Your bloody is served with an eight-ounce pony of beer. Gotta love those Midwestern values.

Hangover helper
Photo by Laine Doss

Soak up last night's sins with an order of chilaquiles ($16), a hulking bowl of sunny-side up, free-range eggs over black beans and salsa verde topped with queso fresco.

Duck benedict
Photo by Laine Doss

The smoked duck benny ($19) is a heartier meal. Smoked duck breast rests over a potato cake and is topped with a sous vide egg, sautéed greens, and hollandaise. Served with potatoes, it's a filling and inspired play on a breakfast staple. Other savory options include eggs and grits ($14), a farm-fresh omelette with goat cheese and sundried tomatoes ($14), the Buns of Liberty burger ($17), and steak and potatoes ($22).

French toast
Photo by Laine Doss

On the sweeter side of things, Sweet Liberty offers blueberry pancakes ($12) and crumb granola with Greek yogurt, local honey, and fruit ($12). Opt for the stuffed French toast ($14), a shareable mountain of corn-flake-encrusted brioche, bananas, vanilla cream, and Kentucky whiskey caramel.

Brunch cocktails
Photo by Laine Doss

Of course, there are innovative brunch cocktails like the chamomile margarita and a wakeful espresso martini ($12 each). Try the Ramos gin fizz, a soothing, tall gin, lemon, and egg white creation that's a New Orleans favorite. Brunch isn't complete without mimosas or bellinis. Here, the bellini is dressed up with sweet/tart passionfruit and a touch of cinnamon.

A few cocktails, a plate of eggs, and a shared dessert and you're back to yourself and ready to face the world again.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.
237-B 20th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-763-8217

www.mysweetliberty.com

