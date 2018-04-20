Sweet Liberty Updates Brunch With New Items and "Pimp Your Prosecco" Cocktails

Brunch at Sweet Liberty Drink & Supply Co. is what hangover dreams are made of.
The Miami Beach bar, which debuted Sunday brunch in December 2016, is behind a slate of new plates and a "pimp your prosecco" option, where diners can upgrade their drinks with fruits, "fluffy" juices, and herbs.
Among the new additions, try a bowl of cauliflower nachos made with blended cheese sauce, avocado crema, cilantro, radishes, green chilies, and pomegranate, all served over corn tortilla chips ($19). Then go for an order of homemade biscuits with a side of chicken apple sausage ($6 each).
“Miami people are still getting used to eating brunch at a bar," partner and bartender John Lermayer says. "But it’s exciting for us to offer really honest and delicious brunch food and cocktails."
Remaining on the menu are fan favorites rsuch as the Ridiculous French Toast, which comes layered with bananas and strawberries, vanilla cream, and a mixed berry compote with fresh mint ($14), as well as the Banging Brunch Burrito, stuffed with scrambled eggs, queso fresco, braised pork, fire-roasted green chilies, refried beans, and salsa roja ($12).
Brunch also includes $25 bottomless rosé and prosecco from noon to 5 p.m. Take it up a notch by sipping rosé spritzes, peach and almond bellinis, strawberry elderflowers, or passionfruit cinnamon bellinis by the glass ($10) or pitcher ($55). Another new cocktail is the Auntie Teresa’s bloody mary, made with Absolut Elyx, tomato sauce, Old Bay seasoning, coriander, and a filthy pickle ($13). If you're wondering where those "fluffy" juices come in, taste them in Sweet Liberty's mimosas and bellinis.
"We peel oranges and put them through a vegetable juicer as opposed to citrus juicer, which makes them come out seemingly fluffy and slightly bitter," Lermayer says.
Sweet Liberty Drink & Supply Co. 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com. Brunch Sundays noon to 5 p.m.
