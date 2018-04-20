Sweet Liberty Updates Brunch With New Items and "Pimp Your Prosecco" Cocktails

Brunch at Sweet Liberty Drink & Supply Co. is what hangover dreams are made of.

The Miami Beach bar, which debuted Sunday brunch in December 2016, is behind a slate of new plates and a "pimp your prosecco" option, where diners can upgrade their drinks with fruits, "fluffy" juices, and herbs.

Among the new additions, try a bowl of cauliflower nachos made with blended cheese sauce, avocado crema, cilantro, radishes, green chilies, and pomegranate, all served over corn tortilla chips ($19). Then go for an order of homemade biscuits with a side of chicken apple sausage ($6 each).