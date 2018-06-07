Sweet Liberty to Open Today as a Tribute to John Lermayer

As news travels of the untimely passing of John Lermayer, the bar that he cofounded will open today for regular service.
Sweet Liberty's surviving partners — David Martinez and Dan Binkiewicz — consulted with the Miami Beach bar's staff on what to do. The unanimous vote was to open its doors to allow people to remember Lermayer. "The bar staff agreed it was what John would have wanted," Martinez said in a phone call with New Times. "There's no other reason to do this."
Martinez also shared his personal thoughts on Lermayer, which go way beyond that of a business partner. "He was a great man. He inspired me and everyone he met."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
In an earlier phone call, Binkiewicz called Lermayer "the most wonderful man I know. He was the most positive, loving person."
Martinez and Binkiewicz said they're thinking of possible tributes to Lermayer in the future. New Times will update this story with any information regarding memorials or fundraisers in Lermayer's honor.
In the meantime, friends of Lermayer's can raise a glass at Sweet Liberty beginning today at 4 p.m.
Sweet Liberty. 237 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!