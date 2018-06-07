 


John Lermayer
John Lermayer
Photo by Laine Doss

Sweet Liberty to Open Today as a Tribute to John Lermayer

Laine Doss | June 7, 2018 | 12:52pm
As news travels of the untimely passing of John Lermayer, the bar that he cofounded will open today for regular service.

Sweet Liberty's surviving partners — David Martinez and Dan Binkiewicz — consulted with the Miami Beach bar's staff on what to do. The unanimous vote was to open its doors to allow people to remember Lermayer. "The bar staff agreed it was what John would have wanted," Martinez said in a phone call with New Times. "There's no other reason to do this."

Martinez also shared his personal thoughts on Lermayer, which go way beyond that of a business partner. "He was a great man. He inspired me and everyone he met."

In an earlier phone call, Binkiewicz called Lermayer "the most wonderful man I know. He was the most positive, loving person."

Martinez and Binkiewicz said they're thinking of possible tributes to Lermayer in the future. New Times will update this story with any information regarding memorials or fundraisers in Lermayer's honor.

In the meantime, friends of Lermayer's can raise a glass at Sweet Liberty beginning today at 4 p.m.

Sweet Liberty. 237 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

