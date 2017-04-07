menu

Sushi Sake Opens on Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami

Sushi Sake Opens on Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Sushi Sake opens April 10 in downtown Miami.EXPAND
Sushi Sake opens April 10 in downtown Miami.
Courtesy of Sushi Sake
Local sushi restaurant chain Sushi Sake will open its 14th location Monday, April 10, in downtown Miami. Located across on Biscayne Boulevard across from the American Airlines Arena, the 3,500-square-foot space with an adjacent terrace is the largest Sushi Sake outpost yet.

"I chose Biscayne because of the amazing resurgence of the area over the last several years," owner Angel Aguayo says. "It’s exciting. It’s beautiful. And I think it’s the future of Miami. We’ve always gravitated to neighborhood locations, and downtown is becoming that again. When I saw this spot and saw the amazing terrace and the perfect views of the water, I knew I had a winner. I couldn’t pass it up."

The neighborhood sushi bar, which debuted eight years ago inside a Kendall strip mall, is known for late-night hours, an expansive menu, and a dramatic, lounge-inspired atmosphere. The family-owned operation has expanded across South Florida and now has locations in Doral, Hialeah, Key Largo, and the Hammocks.

The dining room at the downtown Sushi Sake.EXPAND
The dining room at the downtown Sushi Sake.
Courtesy of Sushi Sake

Unlike the chain's other locations — which feature bold red, black, and white décor accented with Japanese-inspired props, waterfalls, and sparkling chandeliers — the Biscayne eatery will reflect a more modern interior design in neutral hues. At a sit-in sushi station, diners can watch chefs whip up rolls. The restaurant also boasts a glass-encased, 600-bottle wine display, communal tables, and projector screens.

"The downtown location is our largest and nicest yet," Aguayo says. "We are psyched to show off our updated concept and sleek design."

Though the menu is largely the same at all locations, the Biscayne outpost will be the first with a full bar. According to Aguayo, diners can expect a cocktail program in the coming weeks, along with weekend brunch. Menus for both have not been released yet.

Expect signature dishes ($5 to $20) such as deep-fried or steamed pork gyoza; thinly sliced conch served with sweet vinegar kimchee sauce and sesame seeds; the Calle Ocho roll, packed with ham croquettes, avocado, and asparagus; the Miami Heat roll, containing shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and "krab" salad and topped with baked salmon and spicy mayo; as well as hibachi and teriyaki specials.

The Biscayne Sushi Sake officially opens for regular service Monday, April 10. Cocktails, beer, wine, sake, hot appetizers,Thai doughnuts, and select rolls will be half-off Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit sushisakemiami.com.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Sushi Sake
14629 SW 42nd St.
Miami, FL 33185

305-559-0303

www.sushisakemiami.com

